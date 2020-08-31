Joe Majer, one of the region’s iconic boys basketball coaches, died at age 99 on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida.
Majer won a Pennsylvania Catholic Interscholastic Athletic Association championship as head coach at Johnstown Catholic in 1951 and guided Conemaugh Township High School to a state runner-up finish on a Jeff Hostetler-led Indians squad in 1979.
Majer had a career 607-300 record as a boys basketball coach, winning 424 at Conemaugh Township and 183 at Johnstown Catholic, now known as Bishop McCort Catholic. Majer also was an assistant football coach at both schools and was on the baseball staff at Johnstown Catholic.
“The legacy that he’s left is phenomenal,” said current Conemaugh Township boys basketball coach Chuck Lesko.
“A lot of the things that he brought to the table were handed down to Coach (Scott) Cable and Coach Cable handed it down to me. There is not a game that goes by that we don’t have game objectives that were developed by Coach Majer.”
Majer coached nine seasons at Johnstown Catholic and had a .799 winning percentage, including the 50-48 victory over Reading Catholic in the 1951 PCIAA title game that drew 5,000 fans at Cambria County War Memorial Arena. The Crimson Crushers capped a 27-0 season.
He moved to Conemaugh Township in 1955 and stayed on through the 1983-84 season.
“Coach Majer was a no-nonsense guy. He meant business,” said former long-time Indians football coach Sam Zambanini, who played for Majer on the 1979 state runner-up squad that fell to St. Puis X at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh. “Obviously, very knowledgeable of the game. Everybody toed the line."
Scott Cable served as Majer’s assistant coach and remained a friend. Cable noted that in the past 65 years, the Indians have had only three head coaches.
“I learned that I wasn’t nearly as organized and meticulous to detail as he was,” Cable said of his mentor, who led the 1982-83 team to a 30-1 mark.
“I learned from him to pay attention to detail in game preparation, especially when we were in the state playoffs. He would send an itinerary that was down to the minute.”
