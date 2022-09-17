BLAINE, Minn. – The Corpus Christi IceRays scored the eventual game-winning goal with 2:18 left in the third period to defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at the NAHL Showcase.
Despite a quiet start to the opening period, Stepan Kuznetsov opened the scoring for the IceRays 13:45 into the game.
Corpus Christi's Dominic Foglia scored before the second-period buzzer on the power play to lead 2-0.
Johnstown had a goal called off early in the third period. Johnstown got its redemption later on in the period as Johnny Ulicny scored his first goal of the season for the Tomahawks to make it a one-goal game with 6:30 remaining in regulation. Drake Albers then tied the game less than two minutes later.
The IceRays responded right away to regain the lead on Hans Martin Ulvebne's marker with 2:18 remaining.
Cole Bianchin and Ryan Vellucci recorded assists for Johnstown.
Johnstown outshot Corpus Christi 45-21. The Tomahawks finished 0-for-3 on the power play, and the IceRays were 1-for-7.
Johnstown's Dom Wasik made 18 saves, the Corpus Christi's Stefan Carney stopped 43 shots.
The Tomahawks travel to face NAHL East Division foe Northeast on Friday and Saturday.
