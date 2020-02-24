EDINBORO – A pair of juniors, Somerset’s Dustin Hyde and Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister, won titles at Saturday’s Tri-State Track Coaches Association Indoor Championship Meet at Edinboro University.
Hyde tossed the shot put 60 feet-3.5 inches to outdistance the second-place finisher by 4 feet-6.25 inches. Pfister cleared 6-7 in the high jump, prevailing by 6 inches.
Penn Cambria senior Lyric Janosik came in second place in the long jump with a leap of 17-9.5.
Somerset sophomore Hailey Rios finished in fifth place with a time of 8.03 seconds in the 60-meter dash.
North Star senior Emily Coddington clocked a 5:26.24 in the 1600 for eighth place.
