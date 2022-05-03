LORETTO, Pa. – Brothers and Somerset Area graduates Dustin Hyde and Nickolas Hyde helped the St. Francis University track and field teams sweep the Northeast Conference’s final weekly honors of 2022, school officials said Tuesday.
Dustin Hyde joined Red Flash jumper Madeline Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic alumna, in winning Rookie of the Week honors, while Nickolas Hyde and Kaitlyn Maxwell were named Field Athletes of the Week.
Nickolas Hyde broke his own school record and set new meet and facility records in the shot put with a mark of 18.03 meters at Saturday’s Red Flash Open in Loretto. The junior leads all NEC competitors in the shot put and ranks 65th in the NCAA.
Dustin Hyde, who finished third in the shot put at the Red Flash Open with a 16.59-meter toss that ranks third all-time at St. Francis, leads all NEC freshmen in the discus and the shot put. His personal best of 46.10 meters in the discus is St. Francis’ seventh-best of all time.
Murphy shattered St. Francis’ 21-year-old school record in the long jump at the Red Flash Open with a leap of 5.83 meters that also set new meet and facility bests. The junior from Cresson also replaced her own school record in the triple jump and set new meet and facility records, recording a winning mark of 12.47 meters.
Maxwell, a sophomore from Everett, won the 800-meter race at the Red Flash Open with a league-leading time of 2:17.37. She is now ranked eighth all-time at St. Francis in the event.
