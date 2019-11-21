CRESSON – Laurence Hutchinson was named the men’s and women’s soccer coach at Mount Aloysius.
Hutchinson was the associate head coach for both programs during the 2018 season. He helped the men’s program to 15 wins and an appearance in the AMCC semifinals. The women’s program won a program-record 14 games and made its first appearance in the AMCC championship game.
He was also part of the coaching staff from 2016-17, as a graduate assistant with the men’s team.
Hutchinson was part of 26 wins during that period, including a program-record 16 wins in 2017. Both years, the program made an appearance in the AMCC Tournament.
Hutchinson played college soccer at Tennessee Wesleyan prior to joining the staff at Mount Aloysius. He earned all-conference honors while at Tennessee Wesleyan and helped them make an NAIA Tournament appearance.
He is a 2016 graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan with a degree in exercise science. He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Mount Aloysius in 2018. Hutchinson is a native of Middlesborough, England.
In addition, interim coach Adam Sprague has been elevated to co-head men’s and women’s soccer coach. After a successful season on the sidelines that saw the teams win a combined 27 games, Sprague will be back in 2020.
Hutchinson and Sprague will share coaching duties, as well as recruiting and day-to-day operations. Sprague will also step into the athletics compliance coordinator position at Mount Aloysius, in addition to his coaching responsibilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.