LORETTO – St. Francis Athletic Director Susan Robinson Fruchtl appointed Phil Hurley as the school’s swimming coach on Thursday.
“We are excited to welcome Phil as our next head coach of Red Flash swimming and director of our aquatics programs,” said Robinson Fruchtl.
“Phil is a great fit for our institution and our community. Being from central Pennsylvania, Phil has strong ties that will help recruit locally and regionally. Phil has a record of creating great relationships with student-athletes and their families.”
With over 15 total years of collegiate coaching experience, Hurley came to St. Francis after spending the past two seasons as the Lock Haven coach.
Previously, Hurley was a men’s and women’s swimming and diving assistant coach at South Dakota State University. He played an important role in helping the SDSU swimming and diving programs transition to the Division I level.
Hurley was a two-year graduate assistant coach at George Mason University. He has extensive club and high school coaching experience, and also brings with him a strong collegiate teaching background.
A native of Carlisle, Hurley graduated from Dickinson in 1998 (economics). He was a four-year letterwinner, three-year team captain, all-conference performer and former school-record holder at Dickinson.
