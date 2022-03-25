BRADENTON, Fla. – Hunter Owen hit a two-out, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday afternoon at LECOM Park.
Bryan Reynolds hit his first home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The All-Star outfielder has hit safely in four of his first five games, going 5-for-14.
The Pirates have homered 17 times in their first eight games of the spring.
Pirates starter Bryse Wilson retired six of the last seven batters he faced, highlighted by four consecutive strikeouts at one point. Dillon Peters struck out three batters and allowed a pair of hits in three scoreless innings of relief. David Bednar retired each of the four batters he faced and has now made three straight scoreless appearances over 3 1/3 innings.
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz started in left field. He has never made an appearance in the outfield during his minor league career. Ke’Bryan Hayes went 1-for-3 and is now 4-for-10 in his past three contests.
Zach Thompson is expected to start for the Pirates at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Baltimore's facility in Sarasota.
