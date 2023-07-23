JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – After starting sixth, Brandon Huff took the checkered flag in Saturday's CRS Truck Series race on Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
The East Palestine, Ohio, native defeated Mike Brooks and Carson Lucas in the featured race. Pole-sitter Jeff Fade finished 10th.
In late models, Joe Maruca won the scheduled race and Barry Awtey prevailed in the makeup event from July 15. It was Maruca's second victory of the year. He edged pole-sitter Teddy Gibala and Garry Wiltrout, who is second in cumulative season points. Awtey, with a circuit-most 799 points and three triumphs this season, topped Owen Houpt and Ethan Myers.
John Fama picked up his first victory of the season in modifieds. He topped Doug Glessner and points-leader Jason Busch.
In pro stocks, Josh Dunmyer earned his fourth triumph this year. Kyle Burkholder was second, and Jeff Giles finished third.
Scott Mitchell prevailed in his first street stocks race of the season. He edged pole-sitter Kelly Shaulis and points-leader Brent Bickerstaff.
In chargers, Nick Niemiec finished first for his initial victory of the season. Points-leader Ken Burkholder was second, and Darin Mauzy took third.
