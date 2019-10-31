ALTOONA – When Jackson Hudkins had a shot hit off the crossbar about 12 minutes into the second half and then his follow-up deflected by West Shamokin goalkeeper Evan Cornish a second time just seconds later, it would have been easy for the Bishop Carroll junior to hang his head.
That wasn’t his attitude, though.
“When I was younger, typically hitting the crossbar was my switch to keep going,” Hudkins said. “When I get anger in me, it’s translated into the game.”
It translated into a District 6 Class A championship for Hudkins and the Huskies, too.
Hudkins assisted on two goals in the last 16:47 of regulation to tie the score. Then his shot at 11:04 of overtime skidded off Cornish into the net to lift Bishop Carroll to a 3-2 victory over the two-time defending District 6 champions in the rain at Mansion Park Stadium on Tuesday night.
“I was thinking about (winning the title) on the bus ride down. I was dreaming about it and just hoping for it,” Hudkins said. “Our second half has always been better than our first half. I said it at the beginning of extra time: ‘We haven’t lost a single overtime game this season. Don’t get cocky with it.’
“We stayed level-headed.”
It was the second District 6 championship for Bishop Carroll (13-7). The Huskies, who will meet the WPIAL runner-up in the first round of the PIAA tournament, last reigned in 2007, when coach David Paronish was a freshman.
“This actually might be more nerve-wracking. I won’t be able to talk tomorrow,” Paronish said. “I knew he’d get the shot (in overtime). I didn’t know if he’d make it. Me and the whole bench thought it hit the side of the net. Until the ref called it good, we didn’t know it went in.”
Down 2-0 on West Shamokin star Luke Alese’s second goal at 33:23 of the second half, Bishop Carroll tied it when Hudkins tightroped the end line and shoveled the ball to Timmy Golden, who was almost right next to him, for the shot.
“I saw it coming in, so I just ran in on it. It came right to me,” Golden said. “Last year, we had an early exit. We’ve wanted this the whole season.”
It took 14 shots until Edwin Maykovich headed in Hudkins’ long free kick to get Bishop Carroll on the board with 16:47 left in regulation.
“That goal brought the whole team up,” Maykovich said.
West Shamokin finished 8-8.
“We gave the game away,” Wolves coach Joe Alese said. “Sometimes you get the bear, sometimes the bear gets you. It’s unfortunate.”
West Shamokin got on the board first at 22:09 of the first half. The Wolves earned a corner kick, which Mason Fleming tapped in to Alese. Alese proceeded to dribble in through the Joey Bernard into the back of the net.
West Shamokin had the better of the attacks for most of the opening half, but Bishop Carroll was unable to convert a couple of good chances in the waning minutes before the intermission.
At 5:37, Edwin Maykovich got the ball in the middle of the penalty area but was well guarded and couldn’t muster a clean kick toward goal before it got knocked away. About 90 seconds later, Ely Blaisdell had an even better opportunity from about 12 yards away only to see his shot roll right of the net.
With 1:56 left in the half, Hudkins was fouled 22 yards out. His free kick, however, ricocheted off a defender and landed well off to the left of the goal.
Both teams took seven shots in the first half. Bishop Carroll had two corners to the Wolves’ one, but West Shamokin had four free kicks deep inside Huskies territory compared to Bishop Carroll’s one.
