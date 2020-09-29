It’s happening all over the country.
The coronavirus pandemic has states limiting the number of people that can attend any outdoor event including high school football games.
In Pennsylvania, the working number was 250 people in the stadium for the first two weeks, and that included players, coaches, managers, trainers, bands and cheerleaders.
That doesn’t leave much room for regular fans or relatives to be included in the equation. In Week 3, school districts came up with new guidelines to allow parents to attend games.
School districts have begun to think outside of the box, looking at less conventional methods to keep the fans involved and, yes, giving friends, parents and grandparents the opportunity to see their loved one play, which might not happen otherwise.
In response, schools from around the state have moved to online streaming services so that fans can watch the games, even if not in person.
In our area, nearly every school that plays football, utilizes some form of streaming service.
The NFHS Network is the most popular and a number of schools are still in the process of putting the systems into place.
Bedford, Central Cambria, Forest Hills, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria and Portage all currently stream their football games through each school’s respective YouTube accounts, while games at Conemaugh Valley can be watched on www.cvk12.org.
Westmont Hilltop is one of the schools that signed up early for the NFHS Network.
“They came out with this for the schools early in the summer, and I’m happy to say that my school board was one of the first ones in the Johnstown area this year to jump on board with it,” Hilltoppers Athletic Director Tom Callihan said. “They kind of saw what was going to happen and kind of looked into the future and were able to get this done and ready to roll for the first games of the season. For that, I’m happy.
“When we have people that can’t be at the game because of our numbers (allowed into Price Field), it’s the next best thing. We’re happy we got it.”
Video on demand is another service that is received from the NFHS. Callihan said you log onto your account, and you can go back and watch any of the games that have already been played.
Callihan said that the system shows how many people have tuned into each of the Hilltoppers’ sporting events.
“For instance, for our first varsity football game on Sept. 12 (versus Somerset) we had over 2,000 views and 205 watched it on video on demand,” Callihan said. “The Bedford game (last Saturday) had 1,100 views and 78 video on demand views already.”
The NFHS Network also broadcasts other sports in addition to football, and a high school sports addict can certainly get his or her fix.
The NFHS camera system automatically tracks and zooms in on the action on the field for appropriate views and can be integrated with advertising and play-by-play if schools desire.
Once game schedules are programmed into the NFHS Network’s software, the cameras come online automatically ahead of each game and capture the action as well as the sights and sounds.
It even integrates with the venue’s scoreboard system to show the score on screen when it’s all hooked up correctly, so no operator is required beyond the initial setup.
“We signed up with the NFHS network and after the installation of the cameras, the calibration is quite easy,” Callihan said. "We send them our schedule and it pretty much does everything else for us.
“Some people have had some issues with their cameras working and as an AD it is another level of worry for me throughout the day, to make sure the cameras are on line, sometimes you have to reboot it. Little bit more work for the athletic director and the biggest thing is the fear that it isn’t going to work. So far for us, it has worked out well.
“We’ve been lucky. We’ve had a few glitches with the scoreboard ticker, but we’ve had those fixed before too far in the game. Working with the NFHS Network has been great. I know personally, they’ve been really good at getting back to us if we have any questions or technical issues.”
The NFHS Network stream comes at a cost for fans – a subscription rate of $10.99 per month or $69.99 per year. A portion of that fee, 10%, can be designated by subscribers to support their favorite school’s athletics department.
Subscribers get access not only to their favorite team’s events live and on demand, but also its entire catalog covering 45 states and the network touts it will have more than 300,000 streamed events this year.
“I know myself, that if we are playing on a Saturday, on a Friday night, I’m flipping back and forth between three and four games,” Callihan said. “I even tuned in to watch my brother Rick’s school down in Atlanta, Georgia, play, because I can. Anybody else that has the system, we can watch.
“I’ve had a lot of parents tell me that they really enjoy watching the game online because they can stay home or if it’s a grandparent, they can stay home. It’s nice for our alumni and relatives that live out of town, they can watch the game.”
When asked if Callihan would recommend the system to other schools, his reply was a decisive “absolutely.”
“Even if we are out of the situation that we are in now (with the pandemic), just for relatives that live far away, or grandmas and grandpaps that can’t come to the game, I think it is very nice to watch the game," Callihan said.
Portage Athletic Director Jeremy Burkett said that his school has been pleased with the way that the YouTube system has worked out for the school district.
“For us, this started last year when we were preparing for graduation,” Burkett said. “We knew we couldn’t prepare in person, so our superintendent, Eric Zelanko, a former tech ed teacher, knew that we would have to film our graduation and we kept the idea and put it on at the drive-in.
“To do that, we needed to film each graduate’s diploma presentation, and we were able to get cameras and equipment to do that and that’s how it started.”
Since then, the process has evolved, utilizing the system for fall sports, including football. The administrative team takes charge of the setup.
“Two of our secretaries and a student are all running the three cameras at the same time,” Burkett said. “In the press box, our high school principal Mr. (Ralph) Cecere is doing the play-by-play and also in the press box is Mr. Zelanko, as our producer, who pulls the shots and decides when to use them. It’s about a five-man team during the game.”
Burkett says that the standard has been set pretty high for the Mustangs, who also have televised volleyball, golf and are planning on doing cross country.
The community has responded in a positive way to the administrative team’s efforts.
“Our first football game, we had to limit the number of people at the game, and I had more comments on the play-by-play than on the game,” Burkett said. “People were able to watch from out of the area and give their feedback.
“The play-by-play has spoiled our fans, who were watching a game elsewhere and wanted to know why no one was talking about the game. They were on the NFHS system. We have become a real TV production unit. It’s a lot of work.”
Burkett emphasized that the system does not charge watchers of the sporting events.
“In a small town like Portage, our superintendent wanted to make sure we weren’t charging people for our product,” Burkett said. “They are able to get a quality product without having to pay for it. Sports are important to our community and he wanted to make sure that if parents couldn’t be there that they could get the best view. He took a lot of pride in that.”
Burkett said that he would recommend the system, but says you have to find dedicated manpower.
“Our administrative team understands how important it is for our community to see these events,” Burkett said. “Our community does appreciate it.”
Schools have figured out how to get the job done and keep their young people in the spotlight, but for many, even though they can at least see what’s going on, it’s just not quite the same as actually being there in person.
