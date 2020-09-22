Richland’s Autumn Facci and Bedford’s Lizzy Martz share an unusual common bond.
In addition to being key contributors to their respective soccer teams, the two girls are also the placekickers for their football squads.
In what may have been a first in this area, the two kickers went head to head against each other during the Rams’ Week 2 clash with the Bisons.
“It’s pretty unique,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said of having two female placekickers in the same game. “I’m proud of Lizzy for the way she’s battled. She’s a great kid and we’re glad to have her.”
Added Richland coach Brandon Bailey: “Their kicker does a good job. Autumn did a good job for us last year. It’s a unique thing. They’re both athletic kids who thrive on competition.”
Facci, who is also a member of the basketball and track teams at Richland, began her football kicking career with a tryout last season, and was selected because she was the most consistent of the candidates. She chose to begin kicking because she felt that it would look good on her soccer resume.
The senior, listed at 5-feet-7 and 125 pounds on the roster, said that the team has been behind her from the outset.
“Most of the guys are very supportive,” Facci said. “It’s really fun being a part of the team, and they all accepted me pretty easily. It’s great to have that friendship with the guys.”
“She is just one of the members of the team,” Bailey said of Facci.
Facci had her first experience with tackle football in the opening week of the season.
“She actually ended up getting tackled (in a Week 1 win at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic) when she picked up an errant snap,” Bailey said. “That was her initiation to tackle football.”
Facci said up to that point, she never worried about getting tackled.
“It was not a good situation for me, but I learned my lesson,” Facci said.
She said the toughest part about the kicking differences is between making the transition from sport to sport and the angle at which you kick the ball.
Martz said that the biggest difference between the two sports, is the steps.
“In soccer, you are always on the move,” Martz said. “You take the same steps every time in football.”
The kicking path for Martz, 5-3, 140 pounds, was different from Facci’s.
Her older sister, Emily, served as the Bisons kicker during her senior season. When she graduated, the younger Martz moved into the spot.
“I’ve played football with the boys since I was young,” Lizzy Martz said. “After Emily stepped down, I took over. A lot of the players, I’ve known forever. They’ve all been really nice and have helped me out.”
Steele said that Martz has worked hard.
“It’s a credit to her,” Steele said. “She spends a lot of time working on her own. She’s also a soccer player, and we have a pretty successful soccer program, so she manages to balance both of those schedules.
“She’s kicking the ball really well, and it’s certainly something that is an asset to us anytime you can have someone who kicks the ball as well as she does.”
Besides being a member of the soccer squad, Martz also plays basketball and plans to throw with the track team and join the Bisons softball squad.
Both girls have said that they feel far more pressure kicking for their respective football teams than for their soccer squads.
“I just don’t want to let anyone down,” Martz said.
Facci and Martz are thrilled to know that they are trendsetters and other young girls are excited to be following in their footsteps.
“It feels amazing that girls can look at me and know that if I can do it, so can they,” Facci said.
Added Martz: “I don’t like to make it about me, but there are young freshmen that are practicing and talking about taking over for me.”
Laid the groundwork: Facci and Martz are not the first female kickers to grace the area, as multi-talented athlete Maddy Grimm set the standard during her time at Ligonier Valley.
Like Facci and Martz, she was a member of the Rams soccer team, but she also played basketball and the sport in which she got her scholarship, softball.
In Grimm’s senior season of 2012-13, she was selected as The Tribune-Democrat Girls’ Athlete of the Year. Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel recounted how she came to his attention when she was a junior.
“It started on the day I recruited her,” Beitel said in The Tribune-Democrat story. “She was on the track as part of the conditioning for the soccer team. She had just finished several miles of conditioning and I called her over.
“She proceeded to hit 34 of 35 extra points, having never done it before in her entire life, in front of 50 young boys, who are standing in awe of her accomplishment. It was at that point that I was sold on her as our kicker.”
Grimm, who went on to a successful softball career at Kent State, played for two PIAA tournament qualifiers in basketball and softball and two other District 6 playoff squads during the 2012-13 school year in football and soccer.
At the time of the article, Grimm held the soccer program’s all-time mark for goals scored at 112 and topped the 100-goal barrier during her senior season.
She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career in basketball while helping the Rams to the District 6-AAA championship game and a first-round berth in the PIAA tournament. She was also named MVP of the AmeriServ Financial Senior Hoops Showcase in March.
Beitel pointed out that Grimm, who was chosen the first-team kicker on the All-Area football team that season, ranked with the great athletes of the past of Ligonier Valley and Laurel Valley.
“She didn’t just play four sports,” Beitel said. “She was arguably the best player at her position in every sport she played. … Not only did she play them, but she was the best athlete in most cases.”
