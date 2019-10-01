Life’s harsh realities sometimes overshadow the game of football.
Portage senior quarterback Connor Price’s mother, Gayle, and father, Tim, have provided a strong support system for him and his older brothers Spenser and Evan, and sister Taylor throughout their lives.
But in December 2016, that stability was shaken when Gayle’s doctors found abnormalities in her biopsies from her yearly mammogram and a long journey of recovery began for the Mustangs quarterback’s mother.
“It kind of scared me at first, because I wasn’t 100 percent sure if it was major or not,” Connor said. “I was kind of reassured when my grandma told me that it wasn’t anything major, and they could prevent it. I was happy about that.”
Gayle, 51, said she has always kept her loved ones “in the loop” while serving as a pillar of strength for them.
“She’s always been the person in our family that feels that she always has to be the strong one,” Connor Price said. “When things happen like this, she has to realize that we are going to be there for her and she doesn’t have to fight this by herself.”
Because her grandmother had breast cancer and died at the age of 39, Gayle feared that would be her fate as well.
“I think I’ve been mentally preparing for this my whole life,” Gayle said. “Every time I had to go in for my yearly checkup, they had found something that I had to go get biopsies. Every time it came back OK until two years ago and they said they had to do two biopsies. They said that the one was normal and the one was pre-cancerous. They said they were going to remove that part and it was done and that was fine.
“But a year later, they found something and did another biopsy and they said that was negative. I just felt uncomfortable about this, worrying and thinking about what might be growing in there. Another year that I had to wait.”
‘I was scared’
In January 2018, Gayle made an important decision to move forward.
“I was tired of always dreading that yearly checkup,” she said, “so I went and had another opinion, just to make sure that what I was doing was the right thing.”
A little over a year ago, she went to Johns Hopkins and was told that the one biopsy was atypical and the other was cancerous. The genetic testing revealed an association to BRAC2.
“I was scared,” Gayle admitted. “It was too late for radiation and I was afraid that it was going to come back with a vengeance. I chose to have bilateral mastectomy in November 2018.
“I just felt that I always had to be strong for my kids and I had to be ready for the worst. I never cried after this point. Not everyone chooses a double mastectomy, but for me it was the right decision.”
Added Connor: “I first found out what was happening about a week after she went for a second opinion and when she came back and told me, I was a little scared. But when I found out that it was something that she could have done to prevent it from being worse, it made me feel better and I could be reassured that it would be going soon.
“She’s the type of person that never wants to be in the limelight. If you worry about her, she deflects it to something else. She doesn’t want that attention. But you don’t get anywhere without your family and friends.”
‘Prognosis is good’
Gayle, who is a chemistry and seventh-grade English teacher at Portage, was out of school for a little over two months, returning in January 2019.
In June, after graduation, she had Deep Inferior Epigastric Artery Perforator (DIEP) Flap surgery, where skin and tissue (no muscle) is taken from the abdomen in order to recronstruct the breast.
“It was a 10-hour surgery, and was intense,” said Gayle, who also has been the Portage cheerleading adviser for 17 years, since Connor was 2. “My prognosis is good, and they said I would be 98 percent cancer free of that type of cancer if I had the mastectomy.”
Connor said that he was fortunate to have friends and family who were supportive.
“I had a friend, Ian Thrower, a former teammate, whose mom passed away last year from liver cancer,” the Mustangs quarterback said. “He talked to me during the school year and provided support to help me get through it. That helped a lot.
“I’ve been more worried about climbing the mountain and getting past the worst and preparing for what was to come, even though we didn’t know exactly what that is.”
‘Focused on her’
The Mustangs are 5-1 in 2019. Connor is 33 of 59 passing for 401 yards with six touchdowns. He also has 40 carries for 373 yards with five touchdowns.
But while Connor is excited about the Mustangs success, he is thrilled to have his mother on the sidelines cheering him on.
“Everyone thinks your senior year should be packed with being with their family and friends,” Connor said. “I just want to be supportive of my mom while she goes through her doctor’s appointments, her check-ups and her procedures.
“In sports, you think about yourself, but this year with her, going through everything that she’s been through, I’ve been more focused on her than on me. I try to motivate myself and think positive all the time. I’m not the type of person to get negative over things. It’s human to get sad or upset, but I try to rise above it and keep moving on.
“It’s awesome to know that she will be there to cheer me on from the sidelines not just during football season, but throughout my senior year during basketball and baseball. You never know how many days you are going to have with your family and one day could be your last one with that person. I’m just grateful that she is continuing to recover and get stronger.”
Gayle said that she is moving forward and has some advice for others who might find themselves in the same situation.
“When I had this done, I told just close co-workers about it,” Gayle said about the mastectomy. “I just didn’t want people to feel bad for me. I just wanted to feel normal.
“The best thing is for women to have their annual mammograms and be honest with your doctor.”
