Players and coaches are fully aware that there’s an awful lot that goes on during the short span of one game ending on a Friday night (or Saturday afternoon), and the following game kicking off on a Friday night (or Saturday afternoon).
What goes into that span where physical recovery from the previous game meshes with mental preparation for the following contest?
What weekly traditions are crucial to keep a team loose, focused and united? When game day arrives, do emotions skyrocket or are they kept in check?
This week’s Huddle Up! feature samples the process for two of the hundreds of student-athletes that play varsity football across The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area.
• Mike Petrof, Ligonier Valley
Petrof, a senior guard on the Rams’ offensive line and tackle on the defensive line, notes that every week before Ligonier Valley takes the field, there is a routine that involves the entire team and coaching staff.
What’s involved in that routine has become the mantra of the Rams’ program.
“Usually 5 minutes or so before we walk out, Coach (Roger) Beitel has our speech,” Petrof said. “We all say ‘The Lord’s Prayer.’ We have a poem that we read before every game called ‘The State of Mind’ and we hold that very, very close to our program. It’s the basis of our program.”
As his coach explains, that’s been a part of the pregame prep since Beitel took over the then-Mounties.
“That came from Laurel Valley legend Bert Toy,” Beitel explained.
“Coach Toy was on my first staff in 2004. He introduced the poem.
“We started to read that poem as a group in that first game back in 2004. And I’ve read that poem to the team before every game that I’ve ever coached.”
Up until that point, Petrof keeps a steady routine from Saturday until kickoff on Friday.
“The beginning of Saturday morning and Sunday is really just recovering from that last game,” Petrof said. “Whether it’s bumps and bruises or viewing film. Once Monday hits, I’m looking at (the opponent’s) game film. I’ve moved on to the next game. We’re looking forward to the next week.”
Jumping ahead to 24 hours before kickoff, that’s when Petrof takes control of what is consuming his focus.
“Once Thursday night hits, it’s a little different, mentally,” Petrof said. “You’re focusing. You’re trying to get away from any distractions.
“Anything bad that will drive you away from the focus that you need the next night. All of Friday is the same thing. You wake up and try to do everything perfectly.
“You do everything like a winner during the week, but especially on Friday when you’re getting tuned in on that night.”
Distractions such as social media and the internet are the first to be phased out once Thursday night arrives in Petrof’s world.
“It doesn’t really matter what they say (on social media), it’s the game that talks,” Petrof said.
It’s not all business during the week as Petrof notes that most of the starting defense along with defensive coordinator Adam Foust – and possibly another defensive coach or two – will find their way to a nearby restaurant during the week. That get-together serves as a chance to catch up on things beyond football, while maybe sprinkling some of that in there, too.
“It’s really upbeat and it’s kind if jovial,” Beitel said. “They’re tight and they’re high school kids. They go, they rib on each other. They just enjoy each other’s company, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s less about the game plan and more about camaraderie.”
And when things are keying in on kickoff, what’s on Petrof’s playlist?
“Nothing too light,” Petrof said.
“Some heavy metal. Some Metallica and some rap. The rap goes from Eminem to Kodak Black, Drake and newer guys. I think ‘Down Bad’ (by Dreamville) is probably my favorite right now.”
While Petrof, who has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, has his routine down, he has observed a pregame ritual that he recalls fondly, even if it made him green in the face.
“Joey Dubics, a good friend of mine, a linebacker during my freshman and sophomore years used to drink pickle juice before the game,” Petrof said. “I always thought that was the most disgusting thing ever, but he never got cramps … It was him.”
• Alex Ray, Westmont Hilltop
Ray, a junior quarterback and cornerback for the Hilltoppers, noted that he’s a low-key guy just before kickoff.
During the week, as Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron notes, Ray’s even-keeled leadership
– along with a hunger to watch film on Hudl – comes with an added benefit to the coaching staff.
“Every week, I’ll point out who watched the most film as far as players go,” Barron said. “Alex is a great example. He’s a leader in watching film. Those kids, when they have a break, they’re usually watching it. We send them the tapes of the other teams and our games as well … Alex is one of those kids that will come to you Tuesday during the week and say, ‘I saw this receiver doing this. That’s a pretty good tell,’ and stuff like that. It’s really neat with Hudl the kids have definite ownership in (preparation) and Alex is a shining example of a kid who loves the game and who loves to study the game.”
The film study is just a part of how Ray gets ready for the Friday or Saturday ahead.
“During the week, I’m definitely watching a lot of film,” Ray said. “Just studying teams; their wide receivers, especially, and the tendencies that they have. Different things that they might do each play to give away that it might be a run or a pass. Before a game, I just mentally prepare and get ready for that game that day.”
That studious approach also allows Ray to tackle last-minute preparations and routines.
“Definitely before games, we’ll pray. We pray as a team, then I pray by myself,” Ray said. “A lot of the time, I just block out the noise.
“I don’t really hear that much and try not to let that affect me at all.”
At kickoff looms, that gives one last chance for the coaching staff to relay a message to the team.
“You’re always prepping those last-minute things, trying to reiterate those keys that you’ve been working on all week,” Barron said.
“Trying to keep it loose, get music playing. The kids are pretty in tune with what’s going on.
“We usually go over special teams again before we go out on the field. We have the kids line up to go out (onto the field).”
The week for Ray and the Hilltoppers does have its chances for letting loose and also to gain perspective on what impact they have on their community, especially when Westmont Hilltop is set to host a Saturday game at Price Field.
“On (weeks of) home games, on Friday, we’ll get together and do a team dinner. At somebody’s house, some parents will get together and make dinner. We’ll just try to get the whole team there, and the trainers and just hang out and have some fun. That night, we’ll go watch a team play. Maybe scout the team we’re playing the next week and just go to bed and get ready for the morning.”
The meal is only part of the week, as the program has instilled a new tradition this season.
“If we have a home game, Coach Barron will have a guest speaker come on Thursdays,” Ray said. “Someone in the community that’s either played football, or has been through Westmont and has played football at Westmont. They tell us what football means to Westmont and what it means to the community and how we, as a football team, impact Westmont as a community.”
Paul Knupp, who is Ray’s uncle and the Hilltoppers’ baseball coach, was the featured speaker this past week two days before the Hilltoppers hosted Chestnut Ridge.
“He brought his jersey in and was talking to the team,” Barron said. “He held up his jersey and talked about ‘31 years ago, I was wearing this jersey’ and how important football is to the community. I think that gives the players an idea of how big it is and how important it is and what it means to people after they’ve long graduated.”
