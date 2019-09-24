While the spotlight shines brightly on varsity football players in the area on Friday night or Saturday afternoon, the foundation of team success is built on Mondays, when most junior varsity games take place. Jayvee programs are the brick and mortar varsity teams are built on. Without those games on Monday, young players are not given a chance to show what they can truly do in a game setting.
Local gridiron coaches believe having a JV season is crucial to future success at the varsity level. The seeds planted on Monday eventually bloom in front of large crowds on Friday and Saturday. Those athletes who play JV are usually counted on in the near future to help bring home victories for the varsity squad. It’s a never-ending cycle where player development is a vital cog in how the program does in terms of wins and losses.
Coaches from three area schools, representing three different conferences, described how important having a JV season is in helping build a strong culture of churning out players who are ready to compete at the varsity level when called upon.
‘We think it’s huge’
In most cases, junior varsity games are reserved for those athletes who do not start on varsity or who receive small increments of playing time. If a player starts on offense, they may play defense in JV, or vice versa. The jayvee team is a direct feeder system to help assimilate players making the jump from junior high to varsity.
Adjusting to the speed of the game while gaining valuable game repetitions and developing various skills are the top goals of JV teams.
At Berlin Brothersvalley, coach Doug Paul has taken great pride in organizing his entire program. The Mountaineers lose quality players to graduation each year, but the stability of the JV team year in and
year out helps the varsity team stay competitive. Paul believes playing a challenging schedule only helps his players grow.
“We think it’s huge at Berlin,” Paul described the impact the JV team has in helping the varsity squad prosper. “The last couple years, probably less than half the teams don’t play JV in the WestPAC. We’ve been going out and playing Fort Hill, Allegany and Mountain Ridge.
“We play Ligonier Valley twice a year in JV every year. We go out and we look for better competition. We took one on the chin in JV this year against Fort Hill (a powerhouse program in Maryland with five state titles in the past six years). But we tell them you’re probably not going to see anything like that again in the WestPAC. I think it definitely helps our program overall.”
While some JV teams show up on Monday to play with little cohesion, Paul constructs his practice schedule to make sure his jayvee players build chemistry throughout the week with designated time slots.
“We set aside varsity practice time where they get live reps,” Paul said. “Our blocking and tackling in our JV game wasn’t very good last week. We have enough bodies, so the JVs actually had their own practice Tuesday night for one hour and 30 minutes. They practiced blocking and getting off blocks and they practiced tackling. That’s big, because these younger kids on the team are just standing around holding a bag, or scrimmaging against seniors and really not developing themselves.”
With 47 players listed on the roster, developing players at their own pace has become a luxury for the Mountaineers.
“We’re blessed that when we run a scout team, I would say 90 percent of our second-string kids are not JV kids,” Paul said. “We actually have our second-string kids run scout team. We have plays drawn up on cards. We feel that that helps them learn, especially this past week when we’re preparing for Windber’s single-back offense. We almost have two separate practices where we have our JV guys working in drills, then when they’re done we bring them up and get some live reps with all the coaches watching.”
Giving the first team looks they will see that weekend also helps in building players’ football IQ. Scout team members at Berlin are asked to execute offensive plays ranging from Portage’s Wing-T to Shade’s spread attack.
“Especially facing Windber and Portage who don’t have traditional offenses, with the single-wing and the Wing-T, then you play Shade and they’re playing five wide, it prepares those kids,” Paul said. “Friday night (in a 49-7 win over Windber), we were fortunate enough to have the JV defense play most of the fourth quarter. They were making some mistakes against the single-wing. We were able to coach them a little bit to get them prepared for that JV game Monday night.”
Over the years, Paul has found ways to reward solid performances at the JV level with some playing time in a varsity game.
“The other thing we’re big on is rewarding kids for work ethic and hard work,” Paul said. “We watch them Monday night if the game is home. After road games, if the coaches come back and say, ‘this kid busted their butt,’ sometimes we’ll reward them on Friday night by putting them on the kickoff or kickoff return. Or if a starter needs a blow, we’ll throw them in then.
“That keeps the kids hungry also to go out and perform on Monday instead of thinking, ‘it’s just a JV game.’ ”
Berlin has created a culture of never becoming complacent, no matter if you’re a two-way starter as a senior or a freshman looking to crack the varsity lineup. There are only three seniors listed on the roster in 2019.
“We have one senior starter on offense and one senior starter on defense,” Paul said. “We’re pretty good this year, but at the same time, we look at what’s coming back next year. We’re going to tell these JV kids at the end of the season, don’t be discouraged because we’re going to have 10 starters back on both sides of the ball. If you get in the weight room in the offseason and you work, that’s when you become a great team. The kids keep pushing each other, they don’t become satisfied just because they were a starter last year. They know that these young kids are working hard to take their position.”
‘Solid ground’
Perhaps there is no better illustration of how a successful JV program can help the following year’s varsity team than Chestnut Ridge. After recording a 10-2 record and winning their fourth District 5 title in five years in 2017, there was an air of uncertainty surrounding the Lions. A very talented senior class, headlined by 2017 Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year Noah Dillow, had to be replaced at the same time Chestnut Ridge left an independent schedule to join the more rugged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. The Lions greatly surpassed outside expectations to go 10-3, 8-2 within the LHAC, and give eventual state runner-up Wilmington all they could handle in the PIAA playoffs.
“We want to compete week in and week out. I think it keeps the squad fresh from the top varsity players down to the lower-level freshmen,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker described his approach to JV.
“It gives the younger kids the opportunity to get some good reps under game conditions. It’s a plus all the way around. We look forward to JV games. It helps in their development. Without that game competition, they don’t get many reps in practice and so forth. I just think it’s like a dead year if you aren’t able to field a JV team for those younger kids.”
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference decided to bring up ninth graders up to the JV/varsity roster before the 2013 season. Since then, increased numbers have limited the amount of times schools have canceled JV games within the conference.
“I think it helps with the JV program simply because of the numbers,” Shoemaker commented on the 2013 decision. “If you average 10 or 12 athletes a class, you’re looking at 30-plus kids between grades 10-12 versus 45-50 if you average those numbers including the ninth graders. If you’re around 30-35, you struggle sometimes and take some risks of kids getting banged up playing JV. With numbers in the mid-40s, you can almost create two solid groups. It really helps in their overall development when you look at it over the course from one season to the next.”
Plus, being coached by the varsity coaching staff for four years as opposed to three has helped players prosper in that extra year of development.
“I think it helps when you have the same system in place,” Shoemaker said. “In the long run, having kids from grades 9-12 quickens their development because they’re more familiar with the ins and outs of your particular system. Whereas you’re under a different coach, even though they may be running the same defense or offense, there’s a lot of variations within it that coaches tend to dwell on.”
The Lions are 5-0 for the second straight season. Shoemaker points to the progress made in JV last year for one of the reasons why they are off to another strong start.
“This year, we have five or six sophomores that are contributing in major ways as varsity starters,” Shoemaker said. “It was important that last year’s freshmen had a good, solid JV year and they know our systems both on the offensive and defensive sides. We have a nice group of sophomores this year. This should be an outstanding class moving forward. Having played JV ball as ninth graders really helped their development.”
Player development and maturity are not linear for every player. Athletes tend to hit growth spurts at different points in time. Knowing this, Shoemaker just wants to see players make tangible improvements throughout the season.
“What I like to see is compare where they’re at in the beginning of the year versus where they’re at at the end of the year,” Shoemaker said.
“You can just see the game-like reps help them develop skills and techniques. You can see the improvement when you’re teaching the fundamentals and so forth, they get more comfortable with them. It’s critically important. I can’t imagine not having a JV program in terms of keeping your program on solid ground.”
When starting roles open up due to graduation, those JV starters the previous season usually have first crack to seize the opportunity to start.
Dependability and trust is earned throughout the previous season, which could elevate a particular player’s status in the coaching staff’s collective eye.
“Typically you know from participation in practice. Often times the JV kids get a lot of reps in practice running scout O and scout D each week for your upcoming opponent,” Shoemaker said. “That’s where you see the potential of kids.
“It’s certainly evidenced in JV games as strong performances are going to enhance all the coaches’ attitudes towards what you’re capable of doing for the next season once a particular class moves on.”
‘Build for the varsity’
While United has not played any JV games since 2016, veteran coach Kevin Marabito has enough experience at different schools to know the importance of those games. Marabito was the head coach at Ferndale, Penns Manor and Greater Johnstown, while assisting at Laurel Valley and Forest Hills.
“It’s very important. The thing with the jayvee program, you have to be fortunate to have huge numbers,” Marabito said.
“A lot of those kids, they’re not going to get in a varsity game. When a lot of kids don’t come out and aren’t able to participate in any type of game action, they lose interest. I really think the main objective of JVs is skill development for the player and to keep their interest in football. If you practice four or five days and you never get to play in a game, you become discouraged. I truly believe you need to play JV ball. JV is very important to build for the varsity.”
United has forfeited two games this season. Just last year, the Lions went 9-5 and advanced to the program’s first District 6 finals appearance since 1998.
Even without playing any jayvee games for the past few seasons, Marabito still considers it to be an integral component of a program. The playing field is leveled for those athletes aspiring to earn a varsity role.
“Really throughout the week, the younger kids are going against a lot better competition in practice,” Marabito said.
“Sometimes it gets discouraging for them because those kids are a little bit more developed and a little stronger than what they are. Where if you get in a JV game Monday, you’re more evenly matched. I think the players get a comfort level in there where you’re playing on a team.
“I just truly believe that you got to play that JV for them to get a chance to really show who they are and how good they can be.”
Due to low numbers, United has had to throw players into the mix that may not have been physically ready for the challenge. The safety risk then becomes paramount.
“I think the biggest fear I always have is when you throw some of those younger players in that truly aren’t ready, that aren’t developed yet, is the safety factor,” Marabito said. “That’s what it really comes down to.
“They don’t know the true feel of the game, the speed of the game. Coming into this year, we were very young and inexperienced with the way we had to practice while not playing any JV games. Some of those kids played junior high, but the speed level is a lot quicker at the varsity level.”
Coaching staffs discuss what happens during JV games. If there’s an injury or production falls at a certain position, players who produce on Mondays could find themselves helping the varsity team.
“You evaluate from what you can see in JV,” Marabito said. “You know what players can possibly step into that role that you need. If you don’t have those kids in a true game competition, it’s really difficult to know if that player would be ready or if he could get to that skill level. You can really sit down with them at the end of the season and tell them what they got to work on. This is a skill set you have to have if you want to compete at the varsity level the following season.”
Similar to Paul’s philosophy, Marabito has always tried to reward positive production in JV games.
“In the meetings you have with your staff, you discuss who on the JV team is producing, giving it a 100 percent,” Marabito said. “Is he capable of coming into a varsity game?
“We even found out that some of those JV kids that work hard, they become that ‘next man up’ mentality in a varsity game.
“With that development and how they’re playing, we would get them some playing time in a varsity game. We weren’t afraid if somebody would get down.
“Sometimes you get a couple starters down, you’re down into that JV list. This kid is showing a lot on Monday, you put them in and a lot of times we would talk to them, ‘Hey, you earned this through what you’ve done on Monday.’ You try to give them that carrot to get them to even play harder in JV. That was really our approach. You have some kids that think JV’s a joke. But it’s truly not. It’s something that you have to have to develop your varsity program.”
Throughout the course of his coaching career, Marabito has noticed JV players get geared up for their chance to play on Monday. Jayvee players practice hard all week just like the varsity does, and they look forward for their chance to shine.
“This gives those younger kids that chance to start,” he said. “Some kids may never start a game in their life, but I’ve always used that JV game so they can start and play the whole game. I’ve always tried to follow the rule if you practiced all week, I’m going to make sure you start in the JV game. Then you can see that excitement level in them, even on Mondays.
“But when you see them in the locker room before a JV game, they’re as intense as what a varsity player would be on Friday night or Saturday afternoon, whatever time you play.”
