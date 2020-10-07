While their names are not the ones that are generally in the spotlight each Friday night, they are definitely the unsung heroes of the football field.
In fact, the success that a team has is greatly influenced by the offensive linemen on the squad, and can truly change the complexion of a game.
One just has to look at last Friday to see one such example of a group of linemen exerting their influence on the outcome.
“The offensive line is a tough group of kids,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said after a dramatic 29-28 last-minute victory at rival Central Cambria. “They’re very quiet. Our offensive line coach Brandon Nicodemus does a phenomenal job with our guys up front. We told them to be patient and we would break some big runs. The pass protection tonight was phenomenal.”
And, star players understand that their success is incumbent on how the line in front of them is performing.
Windber’s John Shuster who rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the Ramblers 61-7 victory over Meyersdale, gave credit to the guys up front for his success.
“We just worked hard all week at practice,” he said. “Everything was just flowing tonight and the line made big holes and I just hit them hard.”
In preseason camps, coaches talk about the linemen coming together as a unit, and many times, will indicate that as they jell so does the team.
The other big indicator is the experience of a team’s line.
Well so far this season, there are a number of squads that seemed to have ironed out any line issues by one method or the other.
For instance, Berlin Brothersvalley, which is ranked fourth in Class AA in this week’s PennLive Pennsylvania high school football rankings, in its first four games, is averaging 342.3 yards per game rushing and 117.8 yards a game passing, has scored 31 touchdowns and is averaging 54.25 points a contest in its 4-0 start.
Among area squads, the team is ranked statistically near the top for overall offense.
The Mountaineers, who have a huge WestPAC game this week with unbeaten Windber, ranked ninth in the poll, have seven linemen that are rotated every series including seniors Brady Boburchock (5-9, 215 pounds), Donovan Gair (6-0, 195), Hunter Gerber (5-11, 182), Chayse Hyatt (5-11, 292), Nathan Leonard (6-2, 245), Shane Spano (6-2, 330), and sophomore Cory Jose (5-11, 270).
“We have a strong bond and trust each other as teammates,” Boburchock said. “We get to come out and hit on every play. Making big holes for our running backs and quarterback is what we do and when they have success, we know it’s because of what we’re able to do. They know it, too.”
Boburchock, who used to be one of the skill players, said that he prepared for this year by doing more lifting during the summer and working on his footwork.
“We don’t worry about not getting publicity,” Boburchock said. “As long as the team comes out on top, that’s what we are most concerned about.”
In its first four contests, Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference leader Bedford (4-0) has accrued 214.3 yards on the ground and 173.3 yards through the air. The Bisons have produced 19 touchdowns and scored 34.75 points a game.
Key to the effort has been the Bisons offensive line which consists of senior left tackle Jaydin Vargas (6-1, 275), junior left guard Josiah Weyant (5-11, 210), senior center Ashton Dull (6-1, 200), senior right guard Hunter Cessna (6-1, 195), junior right tackle Boyd Becker (6-0, 245) and senior tight end Connor Clarke (5-10, 175).
Dull, at center, was a relative newcomer to line play, having been a fullback or tight end before this season.
“This is my first year of playing on the line, but when Jesse Arnold graduated the coaches asked me to move to center,” Dull said. “I was surprised that I like it as much as I do, but it is mostly because of what a good group of guys we have and the relationship that we have with each other. We all know what each others’ jobs are.”
Dull said that while it was nice to grab headlines running the ball, that even the star players recognize the importance of the offensive line in front of them.
“So many of us have been together since we were like age 6 or 7,” Dull said. “This team is pretty selfless and realizes that the success we have is a team wide effort. Our guys like Mercury Swaim, Steve Ressler and Elijah Cook are all talented athletes, but most times when they are doing interviews, they talk about how they wouldn’t be successful without our line.”
The Bisons are currently ranked seventh in Class AAA in this week’s state football rankings.
Richland (3-1), ranked 10th in Class AA in the poll, has averaged 230 yards on the ground and 153 through the air while amassing 18 touchdowns and 33 points a game.
Overall, the Rams have gotten 1,546 yards of offense behind the line of junior center Aiden Thomas (6-0, 250), senior guard Bryce Batche (6-2, 255), senior guard Connor Rager (6-3, 270), senior tackle Aiden Marshall (6-4, 260), senior tackle Nathan Kniss (6-3, 230) as well as significant varsity contributions from sophomore Zach Hancock (5-9, 235) and senior Jaylon Triplin (5-10, 295).
“I have grown up with these kids,” Batche said. “We have such a bond with each other that it is like a brotherhood. We trust each other. We know that each of us are going to do our job in order that the team has success.”
Batche said that when he was younger, it bothered him slightly that he was not one of the ones to get his name in the paper every week.
“As you get older, you realize that you don’t need to have your name out there,” he said. "Your coaches and teammates realize what it is that you are doing and how you are clearing holes for the skill guys. Knowing that the team is successful is the most important thing.”
As the postseason playoffs begin over the next few weeks, teams will lean even more heavily on their respective invisible men as the offensive linemen help their teams continue to rack up yardage and points in order to continue to advance.
Mike Mastovich contributed to this story.
