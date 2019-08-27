When Pennsylvania’s 2019 high school football season opened on Friday night, a significant change had occurred at gridirons across the state.
A 40-second play clock has been implemented for most in-game situations.
In the past, the play clock was 25 seconds after the ball was officially set for the next snap. Now, the 40-second rundown begins as soon as a play is whistled dead. The change was approved by the National Federation of State High Schools (NFHS) board of directors earlier this year.
Prior to Friday’s games, area coaches were already preparing for the variation.
“Being used to no-huddle, it wasn’t a big adjustment,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “In order to make pre-snap reads a little quicker, we went to hand signals this year.
“The players really adjusted well in camp, so we’re looking to get even quicker as the season goes on.”
The minor change will mean few adjustments for the game officials.
“This really doesn’t change anything that we do as a crew,” referee Mike Price of the Bedford officials chapter said at the Westmont Hilltop-Bedford game on Friday night.
“Unless we have an administrative stoppage of some kind, to administer a penalty or a helmet off, we will have a 40-second clock. And of those administrative situations, including kickoffs and the conversion try after the score, then there will be a 25-second clock, and the referee will blow a ready-for-play whistle.”
Some fields do not have play clocks, so players and coaches will still have to keep their attention on the officials.
“In the case of no clocks on the field, the back judge or the side judge will be keeping the clock,” Referee Price said.
“When there are 10 seconds remaining, he will raise his hand. And then at five seconds, he will give a visual countdown the way they do in basketball.”
Vikings coach Price likes that part of the equation.
“One change I do like is with not having a play clock at all the fields, usually one of back judges will keep time on the field,” Blacklick Valley’s Price said. “He lets the coach and quarterback see the count. That is a definite improvement to the rule.”
In instances where there’s a long incomplete pass, players will have to move quickly back to the line of scrimmage.
The change could also affect quarterbacks who go to the sideline to get their next play call, or substitutions throughout a game.
“Things have to be a lot quicker now,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said after the Rangers’ loss to Chestnut Ridge.
“With the 40-second play clock, you have to get the plays in right away so that way the quarterback’s in the huddle. A couple times, we were rushed a little bit (Friday) because of it.
“When you’re 30 or 40 yards downfield, you’ve got to come back. It takes a while. It’s something that we’re getting used to.
“Everybody’s getting used to it. Everyone’s in the same boat. I think it’s good for the game, but I think it’s just going to take time to get used to.”
Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said the clock changes had very little to do with the outcome of the Hilltoppers’ loss at Bedford.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t even notice the clock,” Barron said. “I thought it was actually more help than a hindrance.”
On the other sideline, Bisons coach Kevin Steele agreed that the clock procedures did not have a significant impact.
“If anything, I feel that the game was a little bit slower, but that is extremely subjective,” Steele said. “I felt in the scrimmage it was a lot quicker, but again that is just my opinion.”
Many of the coaches are hoping that the 40-second clock will allow for more continuity from game to game involving different groups of officials.
The NFHS is also allowing states to implement instant replay for postseason games.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) did not approve replay for this fall, but that could be something that may or may not be coming in the future.
