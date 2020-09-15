With little to no fans in the stands, last weekend’s high school football games were quite unusual although as most of the coaches and players indicated, they were just happy to get the season underway.
If you have ever arrived early to attend a high school game, you can watch the gradual process of the stadium coming to life and filling up as game time approaches. The presence of fans transforms the stadium into something to make the heart soar, and it transforms the games those fans come to watch.
Fans lend the sport in front of them emotional resonance; remove them, and it becomes a strangely sterile experience.
Over the weekend due to the limitations of crowd size, the stadiums never did fill up. Thank goodness for the bands and cheerleaders which helped to at least give a semblance of normalcy to a highly unusual situation. The coaches used words such as different and weird to express their feelings about the situation.
“It’s different,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said after his team’s 35-7 victory over Chestnut Ridge on Friday night. “The whole season has been obviously completely different than what we’re used to, but at the same time it’s about the kids.
“The kids were able to come out tonight and play some football. Certainly they’d want to have fans in the stadium and an atmosphere similar to what we had at Ridge last year. At the end of the day we were able to come out and play some football and we came out on the right side of the scoreboard.”
Added Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker: “It was certainly a different atmosphere than it normally would have been. We said to the kids, ‘We’re thankful we played.’ It’s been a long road to get to this point. There’s been a lot of hoops that we had to jump through. ‘Enjoy it.’ That’s what I told them before the game.”
Those sentiments were echoed by several other coaches.
“It was weird,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said after a 7-6 win over Somerset at Price Field on Saturday. “Thankfully the band was here, the cheerleaders. We’re thankful to be able to play, but it was definitely a weird environment not having fans.”
Westmont allowed 16 parents to attend the game on Saturday after both teams and all other personnel were counted in the 250 total. Parents of football, band and cheerleaders names randomly were pulled from a raffle type of drawing.
A group of parents stood outside the fence and watched from a distance at the far side of the field (the side where the concession stand is located). One man briefly stopped his walk along Menoher Boulevard and watched from a distance near a yard on the opposite side. Price Field is like many others in our area where spectators weren’t on school grounds, but could still view the action from private property near the school.
Bedford’s field is also close to the surrounding neighborhood.
Windber’s game against Conemaugh Township got shifted to Saturday. Coach Matt Grohal said the game was moved to Saturday because Windber students were sent home on Tuesday as a coronavirus-related precaution. His team would not have had the PIAA-mandated number of practices required unless it held a practice on Friday.
“Playing Township on Saturday night. Our big rival game,” Grohal said. “To play with nobody there was kind of weird. To come out of the locker room and nobody was there, it was like, ‘Wow.’ ”
Changing rules?: U.S. District Court Judge Wlliam Stickman ruled Monday that Gov. Tom Wolf’s limits on crowd sizes of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors violate the First Amendment.
Stickman noted that the state’s initial actions were aimed at “flattening the curve” but that as the months have dragged on, the state’s emergency actions have continued without any explanation for when they might end.
Parents, coaches and players are hoping that their will be changes to the current circumstances and that eventually there will be more people allowed in the stands.
Lawmakers have repeatedly tried to pass legislation that would have forced Wolf to relax some of his restrictions, including most recently a bill that would allow school districts to determine how many spectators can attend scholastic sporting events, regardless of the state’s crowd-size limits.
Wolf has indicated he will veto that legislation. He added that his administration has asked for the federal court to issue a stay to keep the crowd-size limits in place while Stickman’s decision is being appealed.
While it is frustrating for spectators, the most important thing is that the games get played.
Mike Mastovich contributed to this story.
