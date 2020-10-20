In addition to both being in their 19th seasons as coaches at their respective schools, Doug Paul of Berlin Brothersvalley and Brandon Bailey of Richland have a few other things in common.
Both started out in college at West Virginia University.
Bailey played quarterback for the Mountaineers then transferred to Connecticut where he graduated, while Paul is a graduate of WVU.
Also both coaches have had two sons that have played for them during their careers at Berlin and Richland, Dante and Isaiah with Paul, and Karsen and Koby with Bailey.
• After college, Paul returned to his roots.
A Berlin grad who played running back and defensive back with those Mountaineers, Paul, 48, became the junior high coach with his alma mater in 1994.
He took over as head coach at Berlin in 2002.
Paul said it took a while to get things going in a positive direction.
“There were a couple of losing seasons at the beginning of my career and we were trying to get the culture changed,” the Berlin coach said. “It was a lot of hard work.
“I’ll never forget, the school board had some concerns when I first took over because of my age and that Berlin had not been very good for a while. When they hired me, that wanted to know when we would be in the state championship. I think they were joking, but I looked at them and said ‘I have a son that’s 5 and I’m going to have pretty good control over him and his friends, so probably 13 years or so.’ We were pretty close to that, just 30 seconds away from playing for a state championship in that last-minute loss to Farrell (in 2015).”
Paul said that now the players know what is expected of them starting from the junior high level to the varsity.
“We’ve been blessed with a supportive administration, school board and Coach Tanner Prosser as our athletic director,” the Berlin coach said. “I can’t imagine working at a school with a better athletic director than we have at Berlin.”
According to the head coach, whose overall record is 139-68, the coaching staff at Berlin has a combined slate of experience that is well over 200-plus years.
“Coach (Eric) Craig, (Scott) Ressler, (Drew) Shubik and (Tommy) Dorcon have been with me for many, many years and there has been relatively little turnover,” Paul said. “I have some former players that come back and volunteer their help and we’ve had a stable junior high program.
“That’s big. I’ve seen too many young coaches that just aren’t given the time to change the culture of a program. People want instant success and when you have a program that is rock bottom, you’re not going to change that overnight. It takes some time.”
When it comes to how the game has altered throughout his tenure, there are a number that come to mind.
“I think the biggest change is that it has become year round,” he said. “If you want to be successful, you have to be working year round. You have to put in the work.
“When I was in high school, football started in August and you were done at the end of October. This last 10 years when Berlin has been successful, the tough part has been from January to July. That’s when you put the hard work in and you see the results of it in the fall.”
The other change of note is in the game plans.
“My first offense at Berlin was a three-back power offense and we were huddling on every play,” Paul said. “Now, I don’t think we’ve huddled at Berlin for like the last 10 years and I know we have not lined up with three backs in the backfield. Now it’s one or two running backs, a lot of shotgun spread out. The game had evolved so much and is all about speed. When I first played, the game was about power, whoever could line up and punch the other team in the mouth the hardest was going to win.”
There have been some moments during his career that have stood out.
“At the top of that list is the 2015 victory over Clairton,” Paul said. “It was definitely a high mark moment for the Berlin football program. There you had a team that was a perennial state championship team, but even more so that just that win, was seeing the kids work for a whole season to prepare themselves for that. We had battled them tough the season before that, and we had a lot of players coming back and they set that as their goal. That is definitely one of the major accomplishments.
“We won quite a few district championships and whole bunch of WestPAC championships in my time as coach, but that win over Clairton just really stands out.”
Berlin also had an undefeated team in 2004.
“That team lost in the state quarterfinals to Rochester, and that was three years after Berlin had won one game in three seasons,” Paul said. “I think their record was 1-26 in those three years prior to my being there.
“Being able to win a conference championship, a district championship and then losing in the state semifinals, three years into the program was nice to see.”
Paul says that Berlin’s success on the gridiron is secondary to the type of players that the program has produced.
“I would say, overall, that we’ve graduated some outstanding young men that have become successful as husbands and in the workplace,” Paul said. “That’s the big picture. We’ve also had many former players go and serve their country.
“Berlin has never produced an NFL player, but we’ve had quite a few kids that have played college football. Ultimately, you want to win football games, but you want to produce great young men.
“I think the thing I’m proudest of with our program is that we have a family atmosphere. We want them to feel like brothers and like each of them are my children. There is a time when they are going to need a kick in the butt, but there’s also a time when they are going to need a pat on the back.”
Paul said that his is definitely a football family.
His wife, Joele, and daughter, Lucaya, attend the team’s games, while son Dante has been helping out as an assistant coach and youngest son Isaiah is the videographer.
He said that he thinks he will know when it’s time to step down.
“When you lose the passion and the fire and when it’s not fun to coach anymore, it’s time to get out,” Paul said. “We’ve been blessed at Berlin with some great athletes and they make it fun. The community, the parents and the kids, they’ve bought into what it takes to be successful.”
• Bailey’s pathway after college has been slightly different than Paul’s.
He graduated from Forest Hills, having played quarterback there for his father, venerable head coach Don Bailey.
After graduating from UConn in 1996, the Rams coach got a graduate assistantship at Robert Morris, working with Joe Walton, the former N.Y. Jets head coach.
He then coached with his father at Forest Hills prior to going to Richland as an assistant coach in 1999.
“I think the biggest thing that I took from him was how to treat people and how you treat everyone in your program, whether it’s your coaches, your players or your support staff,” Bailey said. “Everyone is part of it and everyone deserves to feel part of it.
“All the X’s and O’s obviously, but we are completely different personalities. He’s probably a little more traditional and conservative in coaching football and I’m a guy that doesn’t like to punt. But some of the elements of running the program, I took from him.”
Bailey, 47, took over as head coach at Richland in 2002.
The Rams coach, whose career record is 122-87, said that he takes pride in the traditions that have developed at Richland.
“I think the biggest thing is that when people talk about the premier programs in our region, that they talk about Richland,” Bailey said. “That’s something that I’m really proud of and I think the kids and the people who have come through the program should be proud of, too. It wasn’t always that way. Our goal is to continue to do that every single year.”
Bailey said that there have been some standout moments during his career,
“I think, for me, the 2007 win at Bishop McCort after the school went 40-plus years of not having a win against them, was a big moment for the kids and the program to finally say that we could do this was big,” Bailey said. “The 2011 season going to Forest Hills and beating them and obviously being across from my dad and some of the assistants I knew, was meaningful for me. It was kind of a landmark game for our program, saying that we are here now and that led to our first District 6 championship in 2011 and that group went to three straight district title championships.”
Richland has made it to the PIAA final four twice.
“In 2012, we won the Laurel Highlands and District 6 and won a state playoff game against Hickory and ended up playing against Aliquippa in the semifinals,” Bailey said. “This past season, we had an undefeated season in the Laurel Highlands and won District 6, beating Bishop McDevitt in the state quarterfinals before losing to Southern Columbia.
“Those are some really proud moments for everyone in the community. It’s really awesome to see how excited people in the community get when the kids have success.”
Bailey said that players now have to deal with many more distractions than they did 19 years ago.
“We didn’t have cell phones and it was a completely different thing,” Bailey said. “Also, it’s really much more of a year-round thing. I think we are able to find a balance with kids playing other sports. I think that kids are still kids. They work as hard now as they always have and may work even harder now because so much is expected of them.”
Bailey also noted how the game has evolved.
“The game is ever changing and if you remain stagnant, you are going to fall behind,” Bailey said. “Our quarterback hasn’t taken a snap under center in like 15 years and that used to be unheard of.”
Bailey said that a lot of former players are now assistant coaches with the program.
“I think seeing those kids and the successes that they’ve had in life and becoming good parents and good members of the community, is important,” Bailey said. “I am starting to reach a point where I have second generation players on the team. I coached their fathers on the team and now I have the kids. That’s a neat thing for me.
“Wins and losses are important, and allow you to have longevity to do something like this for 19 years, but it certainly makes an impact on young people at the high school level. One person doesn’t make a program. Everyone takes great pride in the end product. I am fortunate to be the leader of that and be part of it.”
Bailey said that his wife, Heather, has been very supportive through the years.
“This is the first year in the last 10 where one of the sons has not been involved with me in the program,” Bailey said. “Our youngest is out of high school now. Working with them was a special time for me. I still love what I do and being around the assistants and the kids. It’s certainly my outlet. It’s been a fun ride.”
Bailey said that he and Paul, along with Max Shoemaker of Chestnut Ridge and Kevin Marabito of United, all have something else in common.
“I have so much respect for those guys,” Bailey said. “I think all of our programs we are involved in, have similarities and that’s one of the reasons why we four coaches have had a lot of success in terms of wins and losses and in running our programs for as long as we have.”
