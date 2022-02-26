PORTAGE, Pa. – While she typically plays a complementary role on her team, Portage sophomore Ashlyn Hudak stepped up big for the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon.
As Portage hosted No. 7 seed Conemaugh Valley in a District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal, Hudak gained confidence with each shot she attempted and eventually took off in the second half.
Led by her game-high 20 points, the second-seeded Mustangs earned a 53-24 victory to advance to the district semifinals.
“I think I was able to just feed off the energy a little bit,” Hudak said. “I hit the first one, and I really just settled in after that. I knew if I stayed focused, they would keep falling.”
Hudak missed on her first three shot attempts to open the game, and with her team leading by just four in the second quarter, she finally got on the scoresheet with an easy layup.
The Mustangs continued to feed her the ball, and with the Blue Jays giving her space outside, Hudak feasted.
She connected on five treys in the game and helped Portage break free in the third quarter.
“I’ve coached Ashlyn since she was in preschool, and she’s always been capable of that,” said Portage coach Lance Hudak, Ashlyn’s father. “We’ve seen her do this many times. When she’s on, keep feeding her the ball. All I hope is that she uses this moving forward. That’s just another weapon that we have from the perimeter when she’s shooting like she did today.”
While Hudak was running rampant in the second half, it was another Mustang – Ari Wozniak – who dictated terms in the first half.
Wozniak scored 12 of her 15 points in the game’s opening 16 minutes, but the Mustangs were left with yet another injury scare when Wozniak went down in a heap of pain at the halftime buzzer.
Wozniak was on the floor for several minutes, but was eventually able to walk off on her own power and returned to play in the second half.
After seeing Wozniak get back up, the Mustangs were able to let out a huge sigh of relief.
“With what we’ve been through this year and how many times I’ve had to run out onto the court, you never end out onto the court for good things,” said Coach Hudak, who currently has three starters out with injury. “She’s OK. Ari’s coming off an illness, but she really stepped up today and played well for us. We were really relieved to see she was OK.”
Conemaugh Valley (9-12) struggled offensively throughout the game and were limited to single digits in each quarter.
The Blue Jays kept the Mustangs (19-5) to just four points in the opening stanza, but were outscored 16-3 in the third quarter.
“I told the girls that I was happy with our defense, especially in the first half,” Conemaugh Valley Teri Cruse said. “It was taking (Portage) a long time to score, and that’s not the type of game they like to play. I think we came out well defensively, but we really struggled to do anything on offense.”
Conemaugh Valley received eight points from senior Anna Gunby and six from Hailey Stiffler.
It was the final game for Cruse, who said after the game she is retiring after 19 years as head coach.
“I’m really proud of my girls for how much they matured this season,” Cruse said. “Our seniors were a main part of that. Several of them started for four years, and they’ve been around for a while. They really took a step forward this year.”
With the win, Portage advances to the District 6 Class 1A semifinals for a rematch with No. 6 seed Bishop Carroll.
The Mustangs won 57-43 in the 2021 District 6 semifinals.
