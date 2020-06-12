The Tribune-Democrat is spotlighting some of the best high school girls basketball players from within the coverage area with an all-2000s team.
Players must have graduated between 2000 (1999-2000 season) and this past season (2019-20).
Insight from current and former coaches and members of the media was utilized as well as input from readers.
An overall player of the century was selected. Then 20 players were selected on first, second, third and fourth teams.
An honorable mention list of players also appears with names broken down by high school with graduating years in parenthesis.
Factors such as career statistics, team success and where applicable, how the player fared at the college level were considered.
Players who scored 1,000 or 2,000 points or grabbed 1,000 rebounds fill the pages. So do all-state selections.
Team success such as state championship game appearances carried significant weight.
The schools in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area are, alphabetically: Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Christian, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Johnstown Christian, Ligonier Valley (and the former Laurel Valley), Meyersdale, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade-Central City, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Somerset, Turkeyfoot Valley, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.