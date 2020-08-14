Whether or not high school or college football will be played this fall has been one of the most discussed and debated topics of the summer.
While the future might be uncertain, the region’s gridiron past is on display in these pages as The Tribune-Democrat spotlights the top players of the 2000s.
The newspaper previously produced all-2000s teams in wrestling, girls basketball and boys basketball with those appearing in May, June and July print and online editions, respectively.
The all-2000s football team includes area graduates who performed in the seasons from 2000 (Class of 2001) through 2019 (Class of 2020).
Five individual honors went to Offensive Player of the 2000s, LaRod Stephens-Howling of Greater Johnstown; Defensive Player of the 2000s, Todd Koenig of Bishop Carroll Catholic; Specialist of the 2000s, Andrew Hawkins of Bishop McCort Catholic; and Athletes of the 2000s, Exree Loe of Greater Johnstown and Collin Smith of Ligonier Valley.
A first-team including short biographies is based roughly along the line of an operating team with offensive, defensive and special teams units as well as a few extra athletes and specialists in the mix. Second-team and honorable mention lists (will appear in Monday's editions) are also included.
The team was picked by The Tribune-Democrat staff with significant input from area coaches and readers who submitted nominations.
Weighed heavily in the selection process were statistical accomplishments, team success on the district and statewide level, as well as postseason recognition such as all-state status and Tribune-Democrat all-area team honors.
When applicable, a player’s college career was a major consideration. Those who went on to NCAA Division I success at high-profile programs certainly merited an extra look.
Players such as Stephens-Howling and Hawkins, who had lengthy careers in the National Football League, took their games to the highest level and both are Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
The schools included in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area for this project are, alphabetically: Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Valley (and the former Laurel Valley), Meyersdale, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Shade, Somerset, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber.
