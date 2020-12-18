In a season unlike any other before, this marks the 29th edition of The Tribune-Democrat All-Area High School Football Team.
As in the past 28 seasons, the all-area team is intended to spotlight some of the area’s best scholastic players. The hope is to recognize the exceptional performances that took place during the past season – which was played amid all of the challenges and uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
An overall player of the year along with offensive and defensive players of the year and coach of the year were selected as well as offensive and defensive teams chosen from a long list of worthy candidates.
In addition, a second team for offense and defense as well as an honorable-mention list have been compiled.
All the coaches in the 24-team coverage area were given an opportunity to provide input regarding the selection process, including lists of their own players as well those on the teams they played against or watched.
Some basic standards were applied to the selection process, including the fact that players could not be chosen on both offense and defense. Consideration was based upon statistical data as well as subjective input.
Sports staff members involved in the process include Mike Mastovich, Cory Isenberg and Jake Oswalt.
As with any process, there is room for disagreement and only so many players can make the first team because the squad was picked along the line of an operating football unit.
High-profile positions such as running back, quarterback and linebacker are loaded with quality players who produced noteworthy statistics, and choices had to be made.
High schools in the newspaper’s coverage area are: Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Shade, Somerset, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber.
