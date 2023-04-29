JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Owen Houpt prevailed in Saturday evening's late models race to cap off opening night at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
After starting ninth, Houpt won in front of Ethan Myers, Jarred Barclay, Garry Wiltrout and 2022 runner-up Bryan Shipp, second through fifth, respectively. Barry Awtey, 2022's champion in the division, finished last out of 15 racers. Houpt finished fifth in points during the 2022 season.
Doug Glessner, who started third, topped the modifieds division. He edged 2022 champion Tom Golik, John Fama, Joey School and Jason Busch (2022 runner-up).
In pro stocks, Will Hemminger, who started second, defeated Kyle Burkholder, Chris Brink, Josh Dunmyer and Nate Valente.
After beginning fourth, Rick Meehleib won in street stocks. Meehleib topped 2022 runner-up Dale Kimberly, Richard Meehleib, Harold Meyers and Brent Bickerstaff.
Pole-sitter Darin Mauzy prevailed in chargers. He beat Ken Burkholder, 2022 champion Steven Singo, Bob Mostoller and Nick Niemiec.
After starting first, Dennis Shawley soared above the fast 4s classification. He topped 2022 runner-up Caleb Vasos, Skylar Berkey, 2022 champ Johnathan Haburcsak and Travis Shaffer.
