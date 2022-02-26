CRESSON, Pa. – Garrett Harrold and Easton Semelsberger carried Penn Cambria offensively through a half against Tyrone in Saturday afternoon’s District 6 Class 4A boys’ basketball semifinals, but the Panthers knew they’d have to get more contributions across the board to finish the job.
“We just all were thinking, ‘We’re done if we don’t make these shots, so we have to keep our confidence,’ ” Panthers senior guard/forward Mason McCarthy said. “We got into the second half, we got open, and we had that idea, ‘This one’s going in. This one’s going in.’ ”
The Panthers are going to the district championship game as a result.
McCarthy netted nine of his 12 points in the second half and was one of four Panthers to score at least seven points over the final two quarters as Penn Cambria got running and got to sharing the ball for easy buckets in a 64-55 victory. Penn Cambria (20-5) will try to end a nine-year District 6 title drought on Tuesday night against Central at Mount Aloysius College.
“We played some good defense, got some rebounds and got out and ran,” Penn Cambria coach Jim “Scooter” Ronan said.
The Panthers made 11 layups in the second half on their 14 field goals. Penn Cambria was 8-for-11 from the floor with five assists in the third quarter.
One point separated the teams early in the third when Semelsberger scored off a Zach Grove steal to kick off a pivotal 16-6 Panthers run on which six Penn Cambria players put the ball in the hoop. Grove then deposited a 3-pointer with 6:43 remaining, igniting a 10-0 spurt that put Penn Cambria up by 16.
Grove and Kyle Reese combined for 16 points in the second half after being scoreless at the break. Harrold also scored seven in the second half on his way to a team-high 19 points.
Harrold and Reese also had 14 and 12 rebounds, respectively.
“Coach just said at halftime to all stay together,” Grove said. “We feed off each others’ energy. You make one shot, Kyle comes down and makes another shot and it keeps going from there.”
Tyrone’s Landen DeHaas led all scorers with 23 points, but seven of those came in the final 4:23 after Penn Cambria built its big lead. He was held scoreless in the third quarter.
“We came up here thinking we were going to get the 'W,' ” said Tyrone coach George Gripp, whose Golden Eagles (16-8) lost at home to the Panthers by 18 in holiday tournament action. “In the second half, they were quicker to the loose balls than we were and it got them extra possessions and it swung (the momentum).”
The Panthers seemed to be on the verge of pulling away midway through the second period when Semelsberger connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to push them ahead by seven, 25-18. Penn Cambria went cold after that, though, and Tyrone pulled even on three straight buckets by DeHaas before Kyle Reese flew in for an offensive rebound and flipped it out to Semelsberger for another trey that made it 28-25 at the half.
Harrold and Semelsberger combined for 25 points in the first half. DeHaas had 14 by the intermission.
Penn Cambria carried a 15-12 lead into the second quarter thanks to Harrold’s second 3 of the opening frame. The Panthers were up by as many as five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.