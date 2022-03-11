GREENSBURG – Penn Cambria boys basketball coach Jim Ronan knew his team would have its hands full going up against WPIAL power Montour in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.
Coming in, the Spartans had a reputation for consistently pushing the tempo and being able to knock down shots, and the District 7 runner-up squad stayed true to its character on Friday night.
Montour jumped out a fast start and never looked back, as four starters scored in double figures to propel the Spartans to a 71-48 victory over Penn Cambria at Hempfield Area High School.
“From watching film, we knew we were going to have to play the best game we had in our bag tonight, and they didn’t miss any shots,” Ronan said. “I thought we played good, hard defense, but they just didn’t miss any shots. That makes them very though to beat. I’m just proud of the kids, though. They never gave in.”
Montour began the game by sinking its first six consecutive shots to go in front 17-4.
The Spartans finished the first quarter 8 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to lead 23-12 before opening the second frame on a 13-point run. Penn Cambria was 5-for-9 shooting in the first, but were hindered by five turnovers.
“They came out and hit us pretty hard, and we had trouble scoring early,” Ronan said. “By that time, when you’re down by 12 or 15 points, it’s really tough to come back against a team like that.”
A 3-pointer by Mason McCarthy with 3:42 remaining in the half stopped Montour’s run, but the Spartans kept pushing.
Leading 40-22 coming out of halftime, Montour received eight straight points from Vason Stevenson to start the third quarter. Shortly after, while flirting with a high-20s lead, Diaun Pinkett converted an and-one to officially set the running clock into motion at the 3:10 mark.
Overall, the Spartans were 25 of 37 (68%) from the field in the first three quarters, going 7-for-11 in the second and 10-for-15 in the third.
“We’re definitely capable of doing that,” Montour coach Bill Minear said of his team’s offensive performance.
“We don’t always do it, but we’re capable of doing it. We knew by watching film they were probably going to come out in some type of zone, and we were able to work passes to get open shots. Thankfully, we executed well.”
Penn Cambria outscored Montour 15-7 in the fourth to set the final.
Garrett Harrold topped the Panthers with 17 points, while McCarthy added nine.
Stevenson scored a game-high 23 points for the Spartans (22-5), who fell to Quaker Valley, the No. 1 ranked team in the commonwealth for Class 4A, in three of their five defeats. Jake Wolfe, Pinkett and Dante Deltondo tallied 15, 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Though the Panthers’ season may be over, the District 6 champions can still keep their heads high.
Penn Cambria closes their season at 22-6, with their district gold medal being the team’s first since 2013 while playing in Class 2A. The Panthers’ PIAA opening-round victory over Deer Lakes on Tuesday was their second state playoff win (2003).
Ronan spoke highly of his group, which will be losing five seniors to graduation.
“We had all the boxes checked except for winning the Laurel Highlands championship,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud. As a group, they just play so hard. They’re very unselfish and easy to coach. We did a lot of great things this year that I’ll never forget, and they’ll never forget.”
