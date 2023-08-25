COMMODORE, Pa. – Cambria Heights managed but 128 total yards and fell victim to two second-half splash plays in its 19-7 loss to Purchase Line in the Heritage Conference football season opener on Friday night at Barry T. Madill Field.
Jaylin Robertson scored a pair of touchdowns, and Brock Small broke off a 56-yard scoring run for Purchase Line.
“They dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That was the difference in the game,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
Purchase Line (1-0) turned the ball over on downs after it penetrated the Cambria Heights 5 with about two minutes left before halftime.
The hosts regained possession not long afterward, and John Elick connected with Robertson for a 12-yard scoring pass with 15.8 seconds to play. Elick completed 9 of 14 passes for 76 yards. He was intercepted once.
“That was a huge play,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said, “because we got stopped on fourth-and-six inches (on the previous possession). The kids were starting to panic a little bit. Then we got that big play there, we were able to punch one in right before the half.”
“That was huge. That gave us a ton of momentum going in. And I think it was one of the major plays of the game.”
“The score before the half was a big score, obviously,” Lewis said, “but you’ve got to be able to do something on the line of scrimmage. We have to sustain something.”
“I’m pretty proud of what our kids just did,” Falisec said. “We’re playing 13 kids both ways, and not one of them stepped out. Not one of them bailed out.”
Small led all rushers with 99 yards on 17 attempts. Purchase Line totaled 123 yards on the ground.
Cambria Heights (0-1) cashed in an interception from Marshall Eckenrode in the third quarter. Stephen Nelen ran 4 yards for the Highlanders’ lone score.
Small replied with a quick burst up the middle that put Purchase Line ahead for the night’s duration.
“We needed that right there. That was huge for us because that gave our kids a ton of momentum,” Falisec said. “That was a great run by Brock. That was a little trap, he broke it up through. I don’t think he got touched. But that was a great job by our line.”
“It was a nice run. We just broke down on defensive responsibility,” Lewis said. “Again, when you dominate the line of scrimmage, those things happen.
Nelen led the Highlanders with 55 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Jaxxon Kline contributed 53 yards on 14 carries. Hunter Nelen (25 yards) and Stephen Nelen (9 yards) caught three passes apiece.
Purchase Line senior Austin Chambers led all receivers with five catches for 35 yards. The Dragons totaled 199 yards and committed only one turnover.
Falisec saw great significance in the Dragons’ season-opening victory.
“We just beat a pretty good football team. I think they’re one of the better teams. (And they’re) probably one of the best lines that we might see all year. They were very good up front,” Falisec said. That was just a huge win for us. That’s the first time we’ve beaten them in three years. So, our kids are crankin’.”
“They played hard; they wanted it more,” Lewis said.
