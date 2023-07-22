CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Chillicothe Paints reliever Cole Pauley left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning with a strikeout looking as the hosts edged the Johnstown Mill Rats 5-4 on Saturday night.
Pauley earned his seventh save of the season despite allowing two runs and two walks.
Johnstown (8-9 second half, 20-26 overall) pulled within a run after Austin Baal's RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Jeremy Delamota in the ninth.
Chillicothe (9-6 second half, 31-15 overall) answered Johnstown's two runs in the top of the first with four in the bottom half. The Paints added a run in the second and were kept off the scoreboard after that.
Baal and Delamota (double, two RBIs) each provided three hits. Tyson Bryant-Dawson and Matt Santarelli contributed two knocks apiece.
Chillicothe's Victor Figueroa, Jimmy Nugent and Tim Orr each provided two hits. The Paints did not register an extra-base hit.
The Mill Rats also left the bases loaded in the seventh. Johnstown stranded 13 runners in the game.
Johnstown's Noah Czajkowski allowed five earned runs over five innings in the loss. Brennan Murphy struck out two batters and did not allow a run over the final three frames.
Chillicothe's Colin Bryant permitted two runs over five innings to earn the victory. Tyler Mendez tossed two scoreless frames of relief. Scotty Adelman completed an empty eighth inning.
The Mill Rats outhit the Paints 13-9.
Johnstown begins a six-game homestand at 7 p.m. Monday against Lafayette.
