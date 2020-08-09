A year ago, Mike Hopkins finished second in the prestigious Motor Mountain Masters event at Jennerstown Speedway.
On Saturday, Hopkins, of Hermon, Maine, defeated 35 competitors from 11 states to score a victory in the third annual running of the late model race and earned a $10,000 paycheck for his night’s work.
Also visiting Victory Lane was Rick Sibila, of Massilon, Ohio, in the modified feature.
Hopkins led several times during the crash-filled 150-lap, three-segment race, but took over the lead for good on Lap 115, and held off numerous challenges to take the checkered flag.
After admitting that he “threw away” the big victory with a mistake during the 2019 Masters race, Hopkins claimed the traditional red sport coat.
Former CRA touring series champion, Josh Brock, of Kentucky, claimed second place with Carson Hocevar, of Michigan, third. Twelfth-starting Travis Braden, of West Virginia, made up two laps, thanks to the lucky dog rule utilizing caution flags, and earned fourth position. ARCA series star Derek Griffith, of New Hampshire, was fifth.
Local favorite Bryan Shipp, a previous winner in weekly competition, gained 17 positions to claim ninth place, and was the highest finishing Pennsylvanian.
Ohio’s Albert Francis had the quickest qualifying time, and went on to win the preliminary heat race. Hopkins, Derek Griffith, Weston Griffith, of Indiana, and former NASCAR Truck Series winner Cale Gale, of North Carolina, were the other heat winners.
Veteran Tom Golik grabbed the fast-time award and along with R.J. Dallape, who was second in qualifying, were the heat winners.
Sibila grabbed the lead on the restart after the Lap 20 break and immediately opened up an interval over Golik.
The Ohio ace, who has had most of his success on smaller tracks in his home state - quarter mile and one-third mile ovals. drove to victory - his first in Pennsylvania - to join his father, legendary ASA Series and late model star Bob Sibila, as a visitor to Victory Lane at Jennerstown. Anthony Aiello, a two-time winner this season, Dallape, and Adam Kostelnik, who started in seventh place, rounded out the top five.
