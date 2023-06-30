LORETTO – Brayden Randall bounced around in line waiting for Eric Taylor – a 6-foot-9 giant compared to the Portage 9-year-old – to call him out for his turn to take a shot.
“I really like basketball. It’s fun for me,” a smiling Randall said. “I really like the 5-on-5 drills. The coaches are teaching us things like stances and everything about basketball.”
Randall was among about 150 youngsters between the ages of 5 and 18, many from The Tribune-Democrat coverage area, filling the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center’s gym space this week for the first of two sessions of the St. Francis University Red Flash boys’ basketball camp.
“This is probably our biggest group since COVID,” St. Francis men’s assistant coach Luke McConnell said. “Pre-COVID, we were up to around 250, but that’s when we only did one week.”
It’s a competitive world for youth sports camps. Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel and his staff try to set themselves apart from the rest by tying together character, community and the court.
The approach seems to have hit the target like an open Seth Curry jumper. Reed Takacs, a 13-year-old who goes to Central Cambria Middle School, has been to other camps, but he likes St. Francis’ so much that this is the fifth year he’s come out to learn from the Red Flash coaches and players.
“I’ve made a lot of new friends and I get to improve my basketball skills,” Takacs said. “My great-grandfather works at St. Francis and my parents like me to try new things. They asked me (if I wanted to go) and I said ‘Yeah,’ and I just kept going.
“I like how energetic the guys are. They take it seriously but not too seriously that you don’t want to play.”
Takacs also likes that the emphasis goes beyond basketball. For instance, Krimmel’s pre-camp speech on Thursday was about treating each other with kindness.
“He talked about pulling each other up instead of putting others down,” Takacs said. “It helps. If you get mad at your teammate, you shouldn’t get down on them.
“Just say ‘It’s OK. It’s part of the game.’ ”
Just like Krimmel understands most of his Red Flash players won’t go on to make livings playing professional basketball, he knows the majority of his campers aren’t going to hoop at the college level, so he thinks it’s important to impart lessons they can use that cross over to life in general.
“We want them to leave here understanding it takes zero talent to be a good person,” Krimmel said.
“We want a young kid learning from coaches and players, and coaches and players giving back to the community.”
It seems to have resonated with past campers. In fact, Red Flash freshman walk-on Ryen Gresko of Penns Manor was one of those campers like Takacs who just kept coming back.
Even though he’s had a more hands-on role at camp this year, a lack of available counselors is making it necessary for him to coach teams and officiate games instead of overseeing the entire operation, this week has been a welcome respite for St. Francis’ former player and veteran coach.
After his roster was gutted by the transfer portal following a trip to the Northeast Conference semifinals in the most recent season, Krimmel and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail and hosting prospects to rebuild their team on the fly. This week has given him some time to reconnect with his family between the drills and the games and then just to enjoy a less-stressful version of the game he grew up loving.
“As a coach, I missed camp. I missed the energy. My favorite group is the ‘Mighty Mites.’ The 5-year-olds, the 8-year-olds with Coach Taylor. Their energy. Their passion. Their purity. When they leave this building, you miss it,” Krimmel said. “A lot of these kids then come back and watch us play. The relationships that formed between our campers and players were broken because of COVID. To have that back is a lot of fun.”
Krimmel gives a lot of credit for making it work to McConnell and director of operations Joe Causgrove.
McConnell comes from a family of basketball coaches. His aunt has an Olympic gold medal.
His dad, Tom, coached all over the country and had a stint in the 1990s when he was the Red Flash men’s head coach, and Luke was one of those little kids learning the game at his father’s camps.
“I think the biggest difference with our camp is our guys,” McConnell said. “We recruit nationally. We have guys that have played in really good high school programs for really good high school coaches. Now kids from the local area are able to learn and have relationships with these guys from New Jersey and Philadelphia and Ohio. It’s pretty cool.”
New Jersey’s Wisler Sanon is one of those players trying to pass on the Red Flash philosophy as a counselor this week. The engaging sophomore guard has worked several camps going back to his high school playing days. He was spreading praise and goodwill as he ran a morning game with McConnell’s niece, former Blacklick Valley and St. Francis women’s player Maria.
“I try to bring them some knowledge, some inspiration and some encouragement that they’ll leave here with something and that they’re always happy. I appreciate (the opportunity),” Sanon said. “Our energy, the environment, how friendly our staff is, I think that’s what makes our camp different.”
Former Penn Cambria athlete Nate Erzal of Cresson Springs would agree. He brought two of his sons – 7-year-old Paxton and 5-year-old Kobyn – for their first taste of basketball camp this week.
“We thought it would be a good experience. They’re Division I athletes and coaches,” Erzal said.
“They’ve enjoyed themselves. It’s better than them getting up every morning and getting on their iPads. They’re enjoying themselves and learning in the process. It’s pretty neat.”
