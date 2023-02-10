HERSHEY, Pa. – The United High School wrestling team fought out of an early hole and took a brief lead against District 2 champion Honesdale, but the Lions were eliminated from the PIAA Class 2A dual-meet tournament with a 27-25 loss on Friday morning inside Giant Center.
First-time District 6 champion United closed its memorable season at 20-2.
“Overall, we dug ourselves a deep hole right off the bat,” United coach Josh Henning said. “It was hard to battle back from. We didn’t wrestle our best today.
“Overall, in a low-scoring match like that, the bonus-point wins are big. Some we didn’t get and we felt we could have gotten more points. There were a couple where we gave up bonus points where we didn’t expect to. That’s a little frustrating knowing we could have wrestled better and knew we could have beaten that team.”
Honesdale (19-5) jumped out to an 18-0 lead with two decisions and a pair of pins. Mason Avery (152) and Bennett Fritz (160) earned 3-1 and 8-5 decisions over Caden McCully and Aiden Gallaher, respectively. Joel Landry netted a pin of Zach Travis in 4:38 and Paul Renner recorded a fall in 3:41 over Dylan Stephens.
At 215, Sawyer McGinnis defeated Julian Pons 11-1 to net United’s first victory. Honesdale’s Matthew Becker topped Cade Krouse 5-1 at 285.
United’s strength of the lineup came up clutch to give the Lions a slim lead. United junior Jacob Sombronski started a string of four consecutive Lions’ victories with a pin of Sam Eisele in 2:07 at 107.
Freshman Josef Garshnick earned a 14-3 major decision over Justin Scanlon. At 121, Gideon Bracken defeated Josh Young 7-3. Colton Henning followed with a fall of Charles Moran in 3:49 to lead 22-21.
“We come around to our light weights, our bottom end is definitely our strongest area,” Josh Henning said. “I knew we were getting ourselves into a big hole there, but I had some confidence that they could get us back in it. Sombronski, Garshnick, Bracken and Colton Henning all helped pick us back out of that hole and get us back in the game.”
Honesdale answered with 8-5 and 7-0 decisions from Braden McLaughlin (133) and T.J. Martin (139) over Michael Monty and Noah Pisarik, respectively.
With Honesdale leading 27-22, United senior Traystin Tomalson almost came up with a match-sealing pin, but settled for a 7-5 decision over Joey Giannetti.
“In our very last match, right at the end of the first period, Tomalson threw that kid right to his back,” Josh Henning said. “We were so close to sealing the deal right there. We just ran out of time at the end of the period. It was a five-point move, and it put him up big. That pin there would have made a difference.”
Despite the 0-2 mark in Hershey, Josh Henning pointed out the positives in what has become United’s best season in program history. United will lose seniors Krouse and Tomalson to graduation after the individual season is completed, but will return a talented young core in 2023-24.
“Overall, we didn’t go out there to go 0-2, but it was a great experience for our guys,” Josh Henning said. “We’re a very young team. We only have two seniors this year. We’re going to get the vast majority of that team back next year. Now that they got a taste of what Hershey’s like, I think that experience is really going to motivate them for next year.”
