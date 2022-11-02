PORTAGE – Portage volleyball coach Lauren Cordwell dubbed her team the ‘comeback kids’ after multiple early season performances where the Mustangs were forced to earn a victory after falling behind at some point in the match.
Facing back-to-back Heritage Conference champion Homer-Center, the Mustangs again needed to give an extra effort in Wednesday’s District 6 Class 1A semifinals after the Wildcats put Portage in a 2-0 hole.
The Mustangs claimed the third set, but a combined 38-kill offensive performance by Homer-Center’s Meegan Williams and Ashlyn Kerr helped the Wildcats earn a 3-1 victory by the scores of 25-14, 25-10, 23-25 and 25-17.
“I think they settled in and played very hard,” Cordwell said.
“They knew they had to leave it all out there tonight and that Homer-Center was going to be tough. They dug deep and kept pushing. It didn’t go our way, but I definitely can’t fault the effort tonight.”
Homer-Center became the biggest blemish on Portage’s schedule, as the loss marked the 17-4 Mustangs’ third defeat at the hands of the Wildcats this season. The first came in a 3-0 sweep on Sept. 6 before the Wildcats ousted the Mustangs 2-0 in the Heritage Conference semifinals this past week.
First-year coach Beth Cutshall said defense was the key to victory for the Wildcats (16-3), who advance to the district championship for the second time in three years.
Homer-Center will face undefeated West Branch, a 3-0 winner over Bishop McCort Catholic, in the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
“As long as we get to balls, we’re going to be successful,” Cutshall said. “We have a lot of tall girls in the front row, as well as a lot of experience there. We work on our blocking a lot in practice, and that helps tremendously.”
Homer-Center’s front three – Molly Cosmack, Ali Schmidt and Macy Sardone – gave Portage consistent fits at the net, recording several blocks and giving the Mustangs little chances to score.
This propelled the Wildcats to large point-strings in the first two sets. Homer-Center, after trailing 9-8 in the opening frame, scored 15 of the next 17 tallies to go ahead in the match.
The Wildcats then closed Set 2 with 10 straight points after leading 15-10.
“I don’t think it was nerves tonight,” Cordwell said. “We just got ourselves into an early rut. We came back from it all year, but we just have a mental block against Homer. We just got stuck.”
The Mustangs made a run themselves to earn their win in Set 3. Cordwell called timeout after the Wildcats built a 21-15 advantage. Portage came out of the break and outscored Homer-Center 10-2 to get the tally.
Homer-Center then turned to Williams and Kerr in the fourth set to close the match, with Williams recording eight of her game-high 23 kills in the frame.
Kerr finished with 15, while Alaina Fabian tallied 11.
“We trust our outside hitters a lot,” Cutshall said of Williams and Kerr. “I’ve said all year they’re probably the two best hitters in the conference. They were definitely hot tonight, so we fed the hot hands.”
Cordwell spoke highly of the Mustangs, who won the Heritage Conference’s East Division in their first season as a member of the conference.
Keira Sossong, Lexi Slanoc and Sydney Castel, the team’s three seniors, led Portage to its first appearance in the semifinal round after the Mustangs won just five games during their freshman campaign in 2019.
Sossong, Portage’s only player to reach the 1,000-dig plateau, recorded 25 in her final match.
“It was definitely a great season,” Cordwell said. “They pushed so hard all year and earned everything they’ve achieved. I can’t say enough about this team. We have 10 juniors with experience coming back next year, so we’re definitely excited for next fall already.”
