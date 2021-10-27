INDIANA, Pa. – A quick-starting attack from Homer-Center coupled with early butterflies from Cambria Heights made for a short night for the Highlanders in a 25-18, 25-12 loss in their Heritage Conference volleyball semifinal on Wednesday at Ed Fry Arena at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the campus of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Homer-Center, the state’s fifth-ranked team in Class 1A according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, gained a measure of revenge in beating the Highlanders after Cambria Heights claimed a regular-season win over the Heritage Conference’s West Division front-runners.
The Wildcats’ approach to the rematch was one that remembered Cambria Heights’ September win.
“We watched a lot of film,” Homer-Center coach Hope Fye said.
“We talked. Defense wins games, and that’s one thing we lacked when we saw them last time. Blocking, I think they had a few good hits without a touch against us. Girls literally got stuck in three rotations and the rest was almost flawless on our side.”
Highlanders coach Doug Farabaugh expressed similar sentiment when assessing the Wildcats.
“Homer-Center is a very good team,” Farabaugh said. “They played really well. They were aggressive, limited their errors and kept us out of system most of the night. They definitely deserved to play for the championship.”
Cambria Heights, which held a 3-1 lead in Game 1 before the Wildcats stormed ahead on a 7-0 outburst boosted by Marlee Kochman’s six-point service run, had difficulties with not only the Wildcats’ frontline swings, but also with the depth-perception adjustment that comes in playing in a venue the size of Ed Fry Arena as opposed to most high school gymnasiums.
“It’s a big stage,” Farabaugh said. “It’s a big arena. The biggest arena we’ve played in. It took us a while to get comfortable. It felt like when we finally did get comfortable, we were in a hole and it was a constant battle to get out of the hole.”
With multiple kills coming from Kochman, Gabi Page, Meegan Williams and Isabella Bence, Homer-Center led 22-14 in the first game before a Cambria Heights mini run, sparked by two aces from Kendall Conrad that helped cut the lead to 23-18. A Homer-Center timeout preceded two straight points from the Wildcats, with a Ashlyn Kerr kill putting away the first set.
In Game 2, Homer-Center did not let Cambria Heights score consecutive points until Conrad’s two kills highlighted a three-point spurt that cut the Wildcats’ lead to 19-8.
Four kills from Kochman along with three each from Kerr and Williams set the pace for the Wildcats, who steadily built an insurmountable lead early in Game 2.
Macy Sardone kept the Wildcats offense flowing with 32 assists while Williams had 12 kills, as Kochman added 11 more.
Conrad finished with 11 kills and five digs while Shaylee Packard dished out 16 assists and Kadence Della Valle produced five digs in the loss.
While the Highlanders fell short in their quest for a conference title, their hunt for District 6 gold begins on Thursday when they host Westmont Hilltop in a District 6 Class 2A first-round match.
It’s Farabaugh’s hope that his squad carries a short memory into their playoff clash.
“We have to bounce back fast,” Farabaugh said. “We don’t have an opportunity to sit and wallow, and feel bad for ourselves. We have to get ready to go after a first-round playoff match (Thursday). We’re very fortunate that we played hard all season, so that match will be in our home gym.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
