HOMER CITY, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic's fourth-quarter rally fell short as the Crushers dropped a 58-50 decision against reigning District 6 champion Homer-Center in a Class 2A girls' basketball playoff semifinal on Monday night at Homer-Center High School.
The ninth-seeded Crimson Crushers (13-13), who have already been assured a berth in the PIAA playoffs, will face Marion Center in the third- and fourth-place consolation game at 6 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.
"The girls are going to get to play in the states," Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. "All we've got to do is get there. And that's what I was telling them the whole year.
"We've got the take care of business with Marion Center. Hopefully, we'll come out of (District 6) as a 3 seed."
Homer-Center coach Nick Price voiced high praise for the scrappy Bishop McCort entry.
"(Bishop) McCort did not give up. That's no 13-13 team over there. I'm sorry," he said.
The Wildcats (19-7) take on United in the District 6 championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Aloysius College. Sixth-seeded United (17-7) advanced on Monday with a 44-40 victory against Marion Center.
Fifth-seeded Homer-Center took a 53-33 lead into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats forced 17 turnovers and held a 37-26 edge under the glass.
"I think we were a little nervous, remembering last year's game," Hahn said. "It probably took us four minutes to get into the game. And then finally when we got into the game, things started to move.
"(We gave then) too many two or three shots at the basket."
The Wildcats were able to break Bishop McCort's full-court press until Hahn switched to a man-to-man press.
"We wanted to speed them up," Hahn said. "They're low-scoring, so they kind of try to slow it down. So we were trying to speed them up. And sometimes when you hope for something it kind of goes south on you."
Bishop McCort chipped away at what once was thought to an insurmountable difference, thanks largely to the man press.
"I don't think (Price) was ready for that," Hahn said.
Price cited poor decision-making as the reason for his team's struggles against a tweaked full-court press.
"We had a girl open almost every time, and we were not throwing it to her," he said.
Bria Bair hit two 3-point field goals, and Elle Berkebile added another 3 to pull the Crimson Crushers within 11, 54-43. Bishop McCort kept up the full-court pressure, and Gianna Gallucci's third 3-pointer of the night pushed the Crimson Crushers within five, 55-50, with 1:41 to go. Gallucci led all scorers with 25 points.
"I've been harping on the girls all week that (Bishop) McCort will shoot from anywhere," Price said. "We've got to defend, we've got to extend out beyond the arc to get a hand in their face."
A traveling violation against Bair with 1:14 remaining halted the Bishop McCort rally. The Wildcats hit three of their last four free throws to create the final.
Macy Sardone led Homer-Center with 19 points, followed by Molly Kosmack (15) and Alaina Fabin and Ashlynn Kerr (11 apiece).
Price is looking forward to his team's third meeting against the backyard Heritage Conference champion Lions.
"The bottom line is we get a chance to defend our title. That's all we wanted to do was (get) a chance to defend," Price said. "United's an excellent team, they're well-coached. I love (United coach) Paul Hall. They do a great job."
