NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Homer-Center got all the offense it would need in the first quarter of its Heritage Conference contest and used a tight red zone defense to ride out a 13-7 victory, snap its two-game losing streak and knock previously unbeaten Northern Cambria from the undefeated ranks at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
The Wildcats offense looked to pick up where they left off in last week’s 56-50 last-second loss against West Shamokin by scoring touchdowns on two first-quarter possessions.
“You have to put that loss behind us,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “We were disappointed, but we have to think about the next game, and I am really proud of how our kids bounced back and beat a really good Northern Cambria team.”
Quarterback Cole McAnulty broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown scamper, followed by a Michael Krejocic extra point less than five minutes in, and Braden Dunn punched it in on a 1-yard dive on the Wildcats’ following possession for a 13-0 lead.
McAnulty sprinted most of his 63-yards untouched through the middle of the Colts defense.
“My line threw some good blocks on that play,” McAnulty said. “All that I had to do was hit the hole, find the seam and go with it.”
Dunn’s touchdown capped off a 10-play drive that was aided by two Northern Cambria penalties. Both penalties took place on third downs, and both resulted in first downs for the Wildcats. McAnulty hit Krejocic for a 38-yard pass play inside the 10-yard line to set up Dunn’s score two plays later.
“We felt like we had some size up front and tried to go right at them,” Page said. “We hit the big pass to Krejocic, who is a big-play guy, and we just held on from there.”
The Colts were flagged for 17 penalties for 124 yards, including six that gave Homer-Center a first down.
“I can't really fault our guys on a lot of those penalties,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “They are being aggressive on most of those, but it did cost us.”
Although Northern Cambria drove into Homer-Center territory on four of its five first-half possessions, Homer-Center’s defense didn’t break, keeping the explosive offensive unit out of the end zone.
“At times our offense was getting much going,” McAnulty said. “Our defense really stepped it up when needed tonight, especially late in the game and on third and fourth downs.”
Northern Cambria used its defense to light the scoreboard with 4:35 left to play in the first half. Linebacker Xander Dolansky picked up a bad snap by the Wildcats on a third-and-long and raced 39 yards down the visitors’ sideline for the score. Trey Pershing cut the Homer-Center advantage to 13-7 with his PAT.
It was much of the same for Northern Cambria offense in the second half. Colts quarterback Owen Bougher found Peyton Myers for a 30-yard gain into Wildcats territory, but Vinny Tagliani sacked Bougher for an 11-yard loss. The Colts would get into the red zone, but Bougher couldn’t connect on three straight passes and the Colts were forced to turn the ball over.
“We just stalled out,” Shutty said. “Our offense was there but we just missed on a couple of those drives. It’s hard for the kids but we have to understand that it’s not a sprint it’s a marathon.”
Landon Hill was effective in helping Homer-Center keep the clock moving late in the game. He led the rushing unit with 77 yards on 25 attempts.
“Landon thrives between the tackles, but Northern Cambria did a really good job on him tonight,” Page said.
“Realistically our defense has kept us in every game this season,” Shutty said. “We have to rally around what is working. We can’t hang our heads on this one. It was a defensive battle, and we came out short.”
The Colts would enter the red zone again in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats defense stiffened once again, dropping Logan Dumm for a 6-yard loss and Colton Paronish for no gain on third and fourth downs to hold again.
“How many times did we have the guts on defense to rise up and hold them out of the end zone?” Page said. “We needed this; the kids really worked hard this week.”
Northern Cambria hurt itself on their final drive of the game despite four Bougher completions. Northern Cambria committed three penalties to put themselves out of striking range.
Bougher finished 18-for-33 for 189 yards. Myers caught a game-high eight passes for 95 yards but was held out of the end zone for the first time all season.
“It’s a great lesson for us to win this one,” Page said. “I hope we can use this win as a springboard into the second half of the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.