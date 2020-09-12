ARMAGH – The night began for United on a sour note when Michael Krejocic returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to midfield. It didn’t get any better.
Homer-Center senior Ben Schmidt completed all nine passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats rolled to a 46-12 victory against the Lions in the Heritage Conference football season opener for both schools on Friday night at Thomas J. Madill Memorial Field. Schmidt also ran nine times for 68 yards and three touchdowns.
“We knew all along he’s a great quarterback,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “He was spot-on when he threw the football. There was no doubt. He was on the money. That’s what you have to do as quarterback. He was focused in, and he got it out there.”
“It was nice to get him going,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “He’s got the nice touch and he knows who to get the ball to. And he makes good reads.”
Drew Kochman caught both of Schmidt’s two scoring passes. He caught a 20-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. His second touchdown reception (54 yards) came on a play in which he was virtually undetected.
“We didn’t do a very good job of covering. But (Schmidt) threw a nice football,” Marabito said.
Krejocic’s opening kickoff return gave Homer-Center ideal field position, The Wildcats needed only seven plays and 2:26 to take the lead for keeps.
“We put ourselves in a hole right away. And then we gave up some big pass plays,” Marabito said in reference to the return, which set up a 1-yard scoring run by Justin Walbeck. “Our biggest disappointment all night was covering the pass.”
United gave up 392 yards and committed two turnovers.
“I’ve always said the little things win football games. And we didn’t do the little things right tonight,” Marabito said. “But I know with the kids we have they’ll bounce back and we’ll be good to go next week.”
Cameron Hunter scored United’s first touchdown, a 10-yard run in the second quarter. Homer-Center held the senior to 41 yards on 17 rushing attempts.
“Hunter will bounce back,” Marabito said. “We didn’t do some of the things to take the pressure off him. They knew Hunter was getting the football and they were teeing off on him.”
“I was concerned all week about stopping Cameron,” Page said. “We did a really nice job for the most part (stopping him).”
United used chiefly second-string players in the second half, which was played entirely under the mercy rule after Homer-Center (1-0) had taken a 46-6 halftime lead.
“As the season goes on we’re going to get better and better,” Marabito said.
“The freshman will have to grow up fast. That’s the hope right now, that the freshmen step up. We have to go to practice and get better with the little things.”
Dylan Ambrose caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Worthington on the game’s final play to put the Lions in double figures.
“I told the kids, ‘There are two ways you can go. You can dwell on it and say we’re satisfied and keep going down, or we can bounce back,” Marabito said.
United travels to Bishop Carroll Catholic next Friday for a 7 p.m. clash in Ebensburg.
