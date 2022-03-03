CRESSON, Pa. – Trailing by nine points at halftime of Thursday’s District 6 Class 2A girls basketball championship game at Mount Aloysius College, Homer-Center coach Nick Moore had faith in his Wildcats to stem the tide and overtake Bishop McCort Catholic.
Even Moore wasn’t expecting the Wildcats to hold the Crimson Crushers to nine second-half points on their way to a 54-36 victory and the first District 6 championship for the squad.
“I had confidence in our defense, but nine points? Heck no.” Moore said.
“That’s a very fast, talented offensive basketball team. We played so well defensively. We talked about getting out to the shooters, letting them drive the ball because we had great help inside. … That’s what we rode on.”
During the third quarter, Homer-Center (23-4) held Bishop McCort (23-4) scoreless until Bria Bair’s lay-in with 11 seconds remaining. Until that bucket, the Wildcats had turned a 27-18 deficit to a 33-27 lead with eight points of the 15-0 run coming from Macy Sardone and another five from Annah Elliott.
The dry spell on offense along with miscommunication on defense was a sticking point for Bishop McCort coach John Hahn.
“I know that we scored two points in the third quarter,” Hahn said. “A couple of times, we were confused on defense. I had us in a zone and two girls were in man-to-man. The one thing I can’t see out of this is that we need to make signs, because the girls aren’t hearing what we’re saying.
“Hopefully when I watch this film, I can get some answers for that.”
A 3-pointer from Sardone with 3:55 left in the third put the Wildcats ahead 28-27, giving them their first lead. As it turned out, it was their only lead with the Wildcats outscoring Bishop McCort 26-9 the rest of the way.
“She’s that type of person,” Moore said of Sardone. “She wants the ball in her hands. She’s a tremendous basketball player, this whole group is tremendous. You can see it in the way that they fought. They were not losing tonight.”
Sardone led all scorers with 25 points, notching 14 during the second half. She also collected 12 rebounds, trailing only Molly Kosmack’s 17 boards for the team lead. Marlee Kochman added 14 points for Homer-Center, which will face the seventh-place finisher from District 7 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.
Bishop McCort will square off with District 5 runner-up Windber on Tuesday in the PIAA first round.
During the first half, it was Homer-Center’s inability to establish an offensive rhythm that allowed Bishop McCort to hop out to a 12-4 lead late in the first as Gianna Gallucci picked up six points during the first with Lexi Martin chipping in four more.
A Sardone 3-pointer late in the second pulled Homer-Center within a point at 19-18 before a prompt response by Bishop McCort saw Ally Stephens and Cami Beppler rattle home 3-pointers and a Bair bucket – all in the final minute of the first half – stretched the lead to 27-18.
The Crimson Crushers just couldn’t find that groove again during the second half.
“I really thought we’d come out in the third quarter, in the first three minutes, the girls were fired up,” Hahn said. “I said, ‘Let’s take this nine-point lead to a 19-point lead.’ (Elliott) hit a big 3 and then there was a foul and things kind of went sideways. (Homer-Center is) a good team, and I knew they were a good team.”
Gallucci’s 10 points paced Bishop McCort, which also received seven points apiece from Martin and Bair, who had nine rebounds.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
