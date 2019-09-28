HOMER CITY – Cobe Daugherty scored three touchdowns to lead Homer-Center to a 34-6 victory against Northern Cambria on Friday night in a Heritage Conference game at Memorial Field.
Daugherty scored on touchdown passes of 13 and 10 yards from Ben Schmidt.
He also scored on a 13-yard run in the second quarter as the Wildcats sprinted to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Northern Cambria junior Owen Prasko started at quarterback for the second consecutive week. He completed two of nine passes for 10 yards. He threw one interception.
Colts coach Sam Shutty said he hopes Mike Hoover, who suffered a high ankle sprain in a Sept. 13 game at Purchase Line, will be available for Week 6 at Blairsville.
“I think he’s going to be reassessed by a doctor, and we’ll get that opinion from there,” Shutty said.
Gavin Dumm absolved Prasko of any blame in the Colts’ latest woes.
“Owen’s really a good quarterback. He knows what he’s doing,” Dumm said. “It’s just when it comes down to it he kind of rushes it. He never really fully commits to it. I think he overall gets a little nervous.”
“We tried to make some changes this week to make it a little bit simpler, to give our guys a little bit of an advantage. And again, we’re not capitalizing on the situations we need to capitalize on,” Shutty said.
Homer-Center, which has won five consecutive games since its season-opening 67-0 loss to Ligonier Valley on Aug. 23, took a two-touchdown lead on Daugherty’s first two touchdowns.
D’shaun Robinson added a 1-yard scoring run to give the Wildcats their halftime lead.
“We played as one unit today,” Daugherty said. “We just came and did our thing and did what we’re good at doing.”
“We made plays when we needed to make plays; and that’s a good thing,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said.
“I give (Northern Cambria) credit, though.
“They’re banged up, but they came to play.”
Prasko’s 43-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put the Colts (2-4) on the scoreboard. It was his sixth rushing touchdown of the season.
Prasko led all rushers with 93 yards on 15 attempts.
Shutty attempted to add a spark into Northern Cambria’s listless offense with a couple of trick plays. Gavin Dumm rushing attempt from punt formation in the period netted no gain, and the Wildcats took over on downs from their 40-yard line.
Dumm’s attempted halfback option pass to Isaac Noll in the third quarter was too long, and the Colts’ possession stalled.
“That’s been our story the last couple of weeks; (we’ve been) a day late and dollar short,” Shutty said.
“We’re just not coming up with the plays when we need to. I think the opportunities are there. We have our defense, I think, playing pretty hard.
“We’re doing a lot of good things on that side of the ball.
“Offensively, we’re just not getting it done for some reason.”
“We were just trying things, trying to get ahead. (We) just couldn’t do it,” Dumm said.
The trick play attempts caught Daugherty, for one, off guard.
“It’s something that we didn’t see them do at all against other teams,” he said. “So we weren’t really prepared for it.”
Schmidt completed 13 of 17 passes for 154 yards.
He found Drew Kochman for a 14-yard scoring pass in the third quarter and connected with Daugherty from 10 yards for the last score of the night. Schmidt also led all Wildcats rushers with 64 yards on 14 attempts.
