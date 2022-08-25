A new era begins for the Portage High School football program as the Mustangs officially begin playing in the Heritage Conference.
Changes abound for the new United Valley team, which is the result of a co-op between United, a charter member of the Heritage Conference, and Blacklick Valley, which previously played in the WestPAC.
Cambria Heights will try to make its second season in the Heritage as memorable as the first, when the Highlanders rolled to an undefeated record and advanced to the Appalachian Bowl before falling to Windber in 2021.
With new members Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley set to leave the WestPAC for the Heritage in 2023, the conference will continue to grow.
“We’re excited about it,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “I think overall our administration made the right move getting us stable competition where we don’t have to worry about chasing jayvee games or not having enough players to show up to play, not just in football, but all sports.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity. We know week-in and week-out we’re going to have a game and our kids are going to get a chance to play.”
More than a year ago, Portage and the Heritage Conference had announced the plans for the Mustangs to join in 2022.
“As far as competition, it’s going to go up,” Slanoc said. “We’ve played a lot of these teams, whether it was the playoffs or in years past or the crossovers. We’ve had some great games. We’re looking forward to it. It’s something different.”
Different is an appropriate word to describe the United Valley Lions.
Prior to the co-op, both Blacklick Valley and United had small rosters and little depth. United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said the Lions had 50 players on the roster during the second week of camp. By comparison, United had 27 players last season and was down to 21 after a string of injuries during an 0-9 season. Blacklick Valley went 1-9 in 2021.
“So far it’s been really great. The kids are responding. They’re molding together as a team,” Marabito said. “There have been no issues. When you initially look at it, you’re kind of nervous but from the first day they stepped in – you had your small groups of kids together – but now the kids are all bonding together.”
The Lions played one scrimmage at Blacklick Valley and a regular-season game will be played in Nanty Glo. The remainder of the schedule will be played at Thomas J. Madill Field.
The uniforms will combine Blacklick Valley gray and United blue, Marabito said, with blue helmets sporting stripes associated with the two schools.
“We have three jerseys with the co-op. It’s a neat thing,” Marabito said. “It was different with 50 kids. We kept them moving pretty well.
“It’s a good mix of starters we had last year and starters Blacklick Valley had. When you look at the numbers both schools would have had (without the co-op), neither team would have had depth. Now, we have depth that we haven’t had in three years.”
A look at the Heritage Conference, according to the preseason coaches’ poll:
Homer-Center (97)The Wildcats received six first-place votes in the coaches’ preseason poll. Homer-Center went 8-4 last season, reaching the semifinal round of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Quarterback Cole McAnulty and wide receiver Michael Krejocic are key players back on offense along with tackle Isaiah Bence, lineman Vinny Tagliati, lineman Aiden Bekina and tight end Mason Bell.
Cambria Heights (90)The defending conference champion Highlanders nabbed three first-place votes. Quarterback-linebacker Ty Stockley returns after rushing for 843 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns and 84 points in 2021.
Stockley also had 91 tackles on a Highlanders team that had three shutouts and only allowed a combined 86 points (9.6 a game) while going 9-0 in the conference.
The Highlanders should be motivated by season-ending setbacks to Windber (42-0) in the Appalachian Bowl and Forest Hills (29-0) in the first-round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
Portage (65)The Mustangs went 7-4 and reached the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round during their final season in the WestPAC.
Portage will miss play-makers such as Kaden Claar, Oren Heidler and Jon Wolford, but the Mustangs have quarterback Andrew Miko returning after he threw for 895 yards in 2021.
River Valley (62)The Panthers won their first six games before falling in overtime to Homer-Center in Week 7 and dropping a close contest to Cambria Heights in Week 8.
River Valley finished 8-3 and reached the District 6 Class 2A playoffs, losing by four points at Bald Eagle Area.
Penns Manor (49)The Comets started slow with a 1-6 mark through seven weeks. But Penns Manor won three of its final four games to go 4-7.
The Comets won a Heritage-WestPAC crossover against Blacklick Valley (48-27) before falling to Glendale (20-12) in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
West Shamokin (47)The Wolves are coming off a 6-5 season that included ups and downs such as a forfeit win, a forfeit loss, a one-sided loss to Conemaugh Valley that was followed two weeks later by a solid win over the Blue Jays in the Heritage-WestPAC crossover game.
Running backs Lou Swartz and Dylan Wolfe return.
Northern Cambria (43)The Colts (2-8) ended on a positive note with a win over Meyersdale (26-6) in the Heritage-WestPAC crossover round.
Among the top returnees are running backs Colton Paronish, Cody Dumm and Xander Dolansky, quarterbacks Owen Bougher and Ty Dumm, and receivers Ben Janosko, Peyton Myers and Logan Dumm.
Purchase Line (34)The Red Dragons won four of their first five games in 2021, but had a four-game losing streak before rebounding to beat Conemaugh Township in the Heritage-WestPAC crossover.
Purchase Line went 5-6, losing to eventual state champion Bishop Guilfoyle in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
Marion Center (31)The Stingers closed with three wins in their final four games, including a victory over North Star (44-42) in the Heritage-WestPAC crossover round.
A solid group of returnees on the line will provide a foundation.
United Valley (28)With United and Blacklick Valley joining forces, the numbers finally are landing in the right direction for this co-op.
Among the key returnees listed in the preseason were running back Caden McCully, quarterback Isaac Worthington, lineman Chris Clark, wide receiver Gino Dipaolo, lineman Traystin Tomalson and running back Josh Hessler.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
