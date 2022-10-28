MEYERSDALE – It wasn’t a joke to the Meyersdale Red Raiders that Homer-Center’s Riley Clevenger rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns while making his second career start at quarterback, helping the Wildcats to a 45-3 win on Friday.
“Back in the summer, I was taking some snaps kind of just a joke,” Clevenger said.
“I was like a Swiss Army knife before the injuries forced me into the quarterback spot. Coach (Greg Page) put one of the smartest kids on the team behind center and it has paid off for us.”
The win allowed the Wildcats to reach the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, despite a season filled with shaky results.
“We were a team that was picked to finish high in our conference,” Page said. “We had some injuries and faced some adversity this year. We feel like if we play and prepare like we did tonight we can beat anybody, no matter who we play. We are going to be a lower seed in playoffs traveling, but after a game like tonight our confidence will be high and we can keep this rolling.”
Landon Hill was the workhorse for the Wildcats, carrying the ball 22 times for 97 yards, but it was the play of his lineman up front that created the holes for both he and Clevenger to run through.
“The guys up front were the No. 1 reason we had so much success all night long,” Hill said. “The front seven on defense also had a dominating night getting a push and keeping them from moving the ball.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball early on their opening two possessions, with Meyersdale’s Ian Brenneman picking off a pass from Clevenger, returning it 25 yards to the 20-yard line.
The Red Raiders were unable to gain a yard on the next three downs, but kicker Tristan Ohler split the uprights with a 36-yard field goal to give Meyersdale an early 3-0 lead.
That lead lasted only 13 seconds as Michael Krejocic raced through Meyersdale’s coverage untouched for an 85-yard score on the ensuing kickoff. He then added the point-after kick.
On the next Red Raiders drive, a fumble by Connor Brenneman was recovered by Homer-Center’s Caleb Palmer, giving the ball back to the Wildcats near midfield as the first quarter came to an end.
Homer-Center stayed on the ground as Hill capped off the four-play drive from 10 yards out to make it 13-3.
After another Red Raiders three and out, Homer-Center held the ball for nine plays, with Clevenger breaking free on a quarterback keeper to race 40 yards to the end zone to cap the possession.
In the third quarter, Clevenger and Krejocic both added rushing scores on the ground, stretching the lead to 33-3 as the Wildcats continued to grind away time.
As the Red Raiders drove inside the Wildcats’ 5-yard line to start the fourth, Wil Jones picked off a Drake Sellers pass and returned it 96 yards in the most electrifying moment of the night to make it 39-3 and institute the running clock for the remainder of the game.
Homer-Center’s Brian Mills added a late 39-yard touchdown to set the final.
“Coach Page has a very good football team and my hats off to him,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “I have five seniors on this team, and we are going to miss them.
“They were leaders who poured their heart and soul into this, but we are a young team that had a lot of youth on the varsity football field so that will pay dividends next year.
“It will be a new conference and we are looking forward to what lies ahead for next season.”
Meyersdale (2-7) saw its season end, while Homer Center (5-5) will visit an opponent to be determined in the District 6-1A playoffs next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.