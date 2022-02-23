The Holsopple VFW Post 8861 recently made a $6,000 donation to the Conemaugh Township rifle boosters.
With the donation, two Walther KK500 Blacktec rifles were able to be purchased, along with a case of .22 caliber ammunition. The Walther website describes these rifles as “a genuine match rifle at the price of an entry-level gun.”
“I can not say enough about the generosity of the folks at the Holsopple VFW Post 8861,” Conemaugh Township rifle coach Joe Podrebarac said. “They have allowed us to increase our inventory, which allows more shooters to use an individual gun. Their dedication to the young people of the Conemaugh Township rifle team has been a long-time relationship.”
Conemaugh Township’s Nathaniel Denault and Grant McClemens competed with the new rifles.
