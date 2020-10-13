Brian Byer, of Hollsopple, was the weekly winner of the Pigskin Picks promotion.
Byers picked 21 of 28 correctly, navigating COVID-19 cancellations and lineup changes.
This week’s games are posted and ready.
Sports fans can pick the weekly gridiron winners by joining The Tribune-Democrat’s Pigskin Picks Club.
Just visit www.tribdem.com/picks to create your profile and start picking – or sign in if you were a picker in past seasons.
Picks close at 5 p.m. each Friday.
Each week, we’ll celebrate our top pickers and start all over again.
