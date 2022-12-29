JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hollidaysburg’s Carson Young scored four goals and tallied two assists as his Team Carlson squad blasted Team Vasilko 11-3 during Thursday’s Laurel Mountain Hockey League all-star game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The teams were selected prior to the skills competition, and were coached by Westmont Hilltop’s Kris Carlson and Richland’s J.J. Vasilko, respectively.
Team Carlson also got a pair of goals from Westmont Hilltop’s Nick Rozich. while Forest Hills’ Kaden Powell, Somerset’s Alex Kostyk, Central Cambria’s Brady Sheehan and Hollidaysburg’s Braden Berkey also scored in the victory. State College forward Zander Faust had a goal and four assists.
Richland’s Gavin Lafferty scored two of Team Vasilko’s goals while Altoona’s Luke Yost potted the other.
