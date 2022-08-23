Chase Link

Hollidaysburg, Pa.'s Chase Link (18) celebrates after crossing home plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against Hagerstown, Ind., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 The Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Braden Hatch pitched all four innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one, as Mid-Atlantic Region champion Hollidaysburg defeated Great Lakes Region champ Indiana 10-0 in the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

Chase Link hit a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the Series, and Tyler McGough ripped a three-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the 10-run mercy-rule into effect as Hollidaysburg improved to 3-1.

Tyler McGough

Hollidaysburg, Pa.'s Tyler McGough (10) follows through on a double to centerfield, driving in three-runs, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against Hagerstown, Ind., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Pennsylvania won in four innings, 10-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jackson Boob, Beau Rabel and Aspen Anderson each had two hits for Hollidaysburg (3-1), with Rabel driving in a pair.

Kaden Hall’s triple was a highlight for Indiana (1-2).

Hollidaysburg has won three straight and next will face the winner of a game between Iowa and Texas. That U.S. semifinal round game will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you