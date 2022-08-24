SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Braden Hatch pitched all four innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one, as Mid-Atlantic Region champion Hollidaysburg defeated Great Lakes Region champ Indiana 10-0 in the Little League World Series on Tuesday.
Chase Link hit a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the Series, and Tyler McGough ripped a three-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the 10-run mercy-rule into effect as Hollidaysburg improved to 3-1.
Jackson Boob, Beau Rabel and Aspen Anderson each had two hits for Hollidaysburg, with Rabel driving in a pair.
Kaden Hall’s triple was a highlight for Indiana (1-2).
Hollidaysburg has won three straight and next will face Pearland, Texas, which beat Iowa 4-0 Tuesday night. That U.S. semifinal-round game will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.
