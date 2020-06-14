HOLLIDAYSBURG – The hosts scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the first inning to defeat Bedford 4-2 on Saturday in Western Pennsylvania Baseball League action.
Karson Reffner tallied two hits for Bedford (0-1). Isaac Whysong drove in a run.
Eric Rhodes pitched five innings and allowed two runs for Hollidaysburg (2-0), which also topped Claysburg 4-2. Aiden Steinbugl ripped a two-run double in the first. Austin Estep produced two hits, including a double. Evan Shale hurled the final two frames.
