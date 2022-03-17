ALTOONA, Pa. – After surviving an early 10-0 shots on goal blizzard, it appeared that the Central Cambria hockey team might’ve been on its way to an upset in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League quarterfinals.
But then the third period happened.
The fifth-seeded Red Devils surrendered three unanswered goals in the final stanza as they fell 3-2 to fourth-seeded Hollidaysburg on Thursday night at Galactic Ice.
“I don’t know if we just got relaxed, but they seemed like they wanted it more when we come out (in the third period),” Central Cambria coach Tom Eckenrod said. “Not that we didn’t have chances on the net. Our bounces did not go the right way. When I saw (Isaac Miller) go across the slot (on their last goal), I even said, ‘It was going to go in.’ ”
After the early barrage by the Golden Tigers, the Red Devils got on the board on a wrist shot from Braden Sweeney 9:20 into the opening stanza on the power play.
The Red Devils followed that up in the second period as they racked up a shorthanded goal on a wrister from Brady Sheehan for a 2-0 advantage after two with 9:17 left in the frame.
“We had them right where we wanted them. The first two periods, we couldn’t get the bounces,” Hollidaysburg coach Cory Reed said. “Once we got the one in, the bounces started falling. We started working hard, the intensity picked up, the emotion.
“They just played with a whole lot of heart.”
Central Cambria had outshot Hollidaysburg 26-10 in the second, but Golden Tigers netminder Tyler Duey stuffed 25 out of 26 attempts. He saved 43 of 45 shots for the night.
“We just wanted to get shots on net,” Reed said.
“We knew we were tired, but we just kept on running, getting pucks in deep, making their defense work for it, and it paid off.”
That is when the Golden Tigers’ luck started to change as early in the third Ty Burket buries a slap shot from the point with about 13:30 to go.
Zack Dunlap tucking away a wrist shot of his own to tie the game at 2. Isaac Miller iced the game with around 4:30 to play in the contest.
“I told (our team) to come out 0-0, and (Hollidaysburg) dominated the first part of that third period and I thought, ‘Oh, no, we’re in trouble,’ ” Eckenrod said. “It started going back and forth. We had our chances, but their goalie just stood on his head.”
The loss brings the end of five senior Red Devils’ careers. Eckenrod is grateful for the contributions each player has made to the program and is looking forward to the future.
“We were in the hunt the whole year, a lot of improvement,” he said. “We’re losing five seniors, which is hard. We’re gaining five kids coming up.
“Overall, I can’t complain about the year. We had a good season. Unfortunately, it was cut short.”
