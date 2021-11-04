JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Brittyn Davenport put her team on her back and led Hollidaysburg to a thrilling back-and-forth victory on Thursday to claim the District 5-6 Class 3A girls volleyball title over top-seeded Somerset in five sets, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 18-25, 15-12, at Richland High School.
“Somerset is a really strong team, and I think at the end of Set 4, we gained some momentum even though we lost that set,” Hollidaysburg coach Dean Grenfell said.
Davenport had back-to-back kills in the final set to give Hollidaysburg the late lead 13-11, and moments later teammate Aubrey Pupa’s kill put Somerset away 15-12.
Grenfell was appreciative of his senior captain.
“She (Davenport) told me at the beginning of the season she wanted the role to be captain and be the team leader and she has done an excellent job in that roll.”
Davenport said the team really wanted this victory.
“It means the entire world to this team. With all the downs with COVID and quarantine scares we are just so thrilled to be here and win it, I can not even put it into words. We worked so hard this entire season so we can hang a number on the banner in the school.”
The two schools have faced off five times in the last six years with Somerset claiming the titles in 2016-18, and Hollidaysburg taking the title in 2019, before COVID-19 forced the Golden Eagles to drop out of last year’s playoffs.
Somerset coach Elizabeth Barron was proud of the fight her ladies showed.
“These girls have battled all year, and at times it is self-inflicted wounds that hurt us, but hats off to Hollidaysburg,” Barron said. “They are a good solid team, but our girls fought, and I couldn’t be prouder. I told them after the third set to just trust their stuff. Go out play confident, play aggressive, and it’s do or die, but in the fifth set they got some momentum, and we just couldn’t come back from that.”
The opening set saw the Golden Eagles jump out behind several Shawna Walker kills to take a 5-1 lead. Hollidaysburg chipped away and the teams were tied 19-all when the Tigers finally took the lead and the continued to rally late and finished off the set with a three-point victory 25-22.
Somerset came out inspired to start the second set rolling to a 9-2 lead and forcing Hollidaysburg to call a timeout. The timeout worked, and after a Sierra McGinnis ace the Tigers where within one at 11-10, but this time Somerset was up to the challenge and after the set was tied at 24, two key serves by Sydney Campbell and a tip for the final point by Walker gave Somerset the 26-24 win and evened things up at one set apiece.
The third set was all Tigers who jumped out to a 10-3 lead, and they rolled past Somerset 25-14 to put Hollidaysburg one set away from the district title.
Somerset with their backs up against the wall showed a lot of character in the fourth as Walker had five of her team leading 16 kills in the set, but it was the 7-0 run with junior Gracie Bowers serving that gave Somerset the commanding 18-8 lead and after a kill by Shandi Walker gave Somerset the 25-18 set win, the stage was set for the all important fifth set with the District 6 title on the line.
Somerset opened up a 4-2 lead, but Davenport went to work and after her fourth kill of the set made it 9-7 in favor of the Tigers Somerset was forced to call a timeout.
After the timeout, the Golden Eagles closed the gap to 12-11 before Davenport’s fifth kill in the set made it 13-11. A Somerset kill into the net put Hollidaysburg one point away.
After Somerset got a tip to cut it to 14-12, a timeout was called by Hollidaysburg to set up the game’s final kill on the arm of the Aubrey Pupa to give the Golden Tigers the 3-2 match win to end Somerset’s season.
For Barron, this was especially bittersweet as it was her final game on the bench for the Golden Eagles. She leaves a program that has had a ton of success including district championships under her guidance.
“It has meant the world.” she said. “I have made a lot of friendships and relationships with girls, and the winning is great, but it is the relationships that last forever, and I couldn’t be happier to go out with this team. I’m really proud of this program and I know it will continue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.