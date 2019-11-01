CRESSON – After taking the first two sets Friday night, the Somerset volleyball team was only one set away from earning a fifth straight district crown. However, Hollidaysburg came roaring back to claim two consecutive games to force a deciding fifth set.
With both teams’ season hinging on the final set, the top-seeded Golden Tigers dug out of an early deficit and tallied the final four points to dethrone the four-time district champion with a 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-12 triumph inside Penn Cambria High School’s boisterous gymnasium.
“We went up early two sets. I think we kind of went on cruise control a little bit (after that),” Somerset coach Elizabeth Barron said. “We just had too many unforced errors that we’ve been seeing all season long. Against a good team on a night like this, it just comes back and bites you in the butt.”
Hollidaysburg, which defeated Somerset in five sets on Sept. 30, jumped ahead in the third set and carried the momentum through the fourth set with a colossal 9-0 run to put the pressure on Somerset.
The Golden Tigers claimed their first district title since 1989.
“So in the huddle in Game 3, I said, ‘You knew we were going to be here all night and you know we can play all night.’ We conditioned for it,” Hollidaysburg coach Dean Grenfell said.
Somerset finished its campaign with a 10-10 mark. The Golden Eagles had to replace six seniors who played pivotal roles last year.
“I’m super proud of these girls. We’re a very young team,” Barron said. “We have maybe one girl come back playing the position that she played last year. A lot of girls stepped up. I’m super proud of the way that we performed this year.”
Senior Sofia Rush led Somerset with 13 kills and four blocks. Madisyn Miller and McKenzie Wolff both added eight kills.
Shawna Walker netted seven kills. Setter Anna Lane dished out 43 assists and Ally Weimer ended up with 19 digs.
After losing the previous three district title games to Somerset, Hollidaysburg came in determined to end the streak.
“Somerset is an incredible team,” Grenfell said. “No matter what the score was, I told them in every huddle that they were not going to go away without fighting.”
Walker provided back-to-back kills to give Somerset a 17-12 lead in the first set. Despite a late 5-0 Hollidaysburg spurt, Somerset held on to win with a Miller kill.
Hollidaysburg took an early advantage in the second set, but two Shaelyn Walker aces brought Somerset within one. Wolff’s service run gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good midway through as Somerset hung on to go up 2-0.
The Golden Tigers (11-5) led by as much as seven in the third set to cut the deficit in half.
Five straight service points from Allison Barton gave Hollidaysburg a 8-3 edge in the fourth set. Eight points from Lauren Simpson provided a 9-0 run and 17-4 advantage. Hollidaysburg won to force a fifth set.
“It was one rotation where we just couldn’t get the ball away,” Barron described Hollidaysburg’s run. “We just couldn’t make adjustments.”
Somerset won the first three points in the final set. After three lead changes and five ties, Hollidaysburg took the final four points on two Somerset hitting errors, an Isabella George ace and a Barton kill.
George led Hollidaysburg with 16 kills and a .516 hitting %. Bridgette Everett provided 14 kills. Joelle DeLattre and Barton added 13 and 12 kills, respectively.
Hollidaysburg advances to play the winner of Saturday’s District 3 final between Palmyra and Garden Spot on Tuesday in the PIAA playoffs.
