SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Caleb Detrick and Beau Rabel each provided two hits, and Chase Link homered as Hollidaysburg stayed alive in the Little League World Series with a 7-5 triumph over Middleboro, Massachusetts, on Saturday night in front of 16,287 fans at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
Massachusetts (0-2) led 1-0 after the first inning.
Hollidaysburg (1-1) scored its first runs in the fourth. The Mid-Atlantic champions tallied four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
In the fourth, Link's solo blast to center field tied the game. Jackson Boob's RBI groundout and run-scoring singles by Easton Metzger and Aspen Anderson gave Hollidaysburg a 4-1 lead.
The New England champions answered with two runs in the fifth to pull within 4-3.
In the bottom half, Detrick provided an RBI single. Boob brought in two runs with a single to center as Hollidaysburg led 7-3.
The New England champions scored twice in the seventh to pull within 7-5. Jayden Murphy's two-run single accounted for the runs. With runners at second and third, a groundout ended the game.
Massachusetts received two hits each from Luke Bolduc, Gavin Gillpatrick, Mike Marzelli and Murphy, who doubled and drove in three runs. Ayden Morris doubled. Gillpatrick allowed seven runs, four earned, on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Hollidaysburg starter Braden Hatch permitted one run and struck out a pair of hitters over three innings. Tyler McGough earned the victory after allowing one run over 1 1/3 innings. Massachusetts scored a run off Link in the fifth. Anderson notched the save as he struck out three batters over 1 2/3 innings.
Hollidaysburg meets Massapequa, New York, in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday in South Williamsport.
