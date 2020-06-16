LILLY – On Monday, Erik Rhodes went 5-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Hollidaysburg past Lilly 21-8 in a Western Pennsylvania Baseball League contest at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field.
Max Herman, winning pitcher Donnie Moyer (two RBIs), Evan Shale and Ethan Stevenson (three RBIs) all produced two hits for Hollidaysburg (3-0). Zach Barton drove in two runs.
The game was tied at 8-all after four innings before Hollidaysburg tallied 13 runs over the final three frames. The visitors scored seven runs in the seventh.
Zach Grove amassed two hits for Lilly (0-1).
